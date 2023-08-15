Microgreens and mature vegetables might both limit weight gain, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microgreens and mature vegetables might both limit weight gain, study suggests

By Press Association
Scientists have been looking at whether microgreens deserve their reputation as a superfood (Alamy/PA)
Scientists have been looking at whether microgreens deserve their reputation as a superfood (Alamy/PA)

Microgreens and mature vegetables may offer different nutrients, but they might both be effective in limiting weight gain, new research suggests.

Microgreens – older than sprouts but younger than baby greens – have been touted by some as a superfood, and scientists are aiming to find out if they have earned this reputation, and how they compare with fully grown veg.

According to researchers, while studies show their nutritional profiles differ with microgreens being richer in substances that may offer protection from cancer, tests in mice suggest both microgreen and mature vegetables can limit weight gain.

The findings were presented at the American Chemical Society Fall 2023 hybrid meeting.

Thomas Wang, the project’s principal investigator, said: “The scientific literature suggests that cruciferous vegetables, like kale and broccoli, are good for you.”

The scientist at the Agricultural Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working with collaborators there and at the University of Maryland, College Park.

He added: “When we started this research, not a lot was known about the nutrient content or biological effects of microgreens, so we thought we should take a look at them.”

Microgreens are typically harvested within a couple of weeks after they start growing, and they can easily be grown in a container on a windowsill.

The researchers started their studies with another cruciferous plant – red cabbage.

They found that both young and fully grown cabbage limited weight gain in mice fed a high-fat diet.

However, the cabbage’s nutrient profile changed over time, and the microgreen was significantly richer in substances such as glucosinolates – nitrogen – and sulphur-containing compounds that may offer protection from cancer.

Next, the scientists turned their attention to kale and found that the nutritional composition is very different.

According to the findings, the immature plant has about five times more glucosinolates.

Similarly, further studies by the researchers, and others, suggest that nutrient levels in several other types of cruciferous vegetables are higher in the immature plants.

Mr Wang thinks the weight effects in mice may in part be related to the vegetable’s impact on the animals’ microbiome – gut bacteria.

The researchers found that both young and mature kale is effective in limiting weight gain in mice fed a high-fat diet (Alamy/PA)

In the latest study, scientists compared the biological effects of microgreen and fully grown kale.

They discovered that both the young plant and mature kale are effective in limiting weight gain in mice fed a high-fat diet.

Further research is needed to see if humans would experience these same benefits.

Consumption of kale, regardless of its maturity, increases the variety of gut bacteria, the researchers found.

However, that enhancement was more pronounced with microgreens.

The researchers will continue to study the impact of other cruciferous plants on health, and say the findings could help guide diners who dislike some of these foods but are seeking alternatives that taste better to them.

Mr Wang explained: “For instance, for people who don’t like broccoli, can we find some other vegetable they like better that have similar health effects?”

It is also possible that the flavour profiles of these vegetables could be altered to make them more palatable.