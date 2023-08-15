India’s economy will be among world’s top three in five years, says Modi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India’s economy will be among world’s top three in five years, says Modi

By Press Association
Indian PM Narendra Modi speaks at the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort monument on the country’s Independence Day (Manish Swarup/AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years, as he marked 76 years of independence from British rule on Tuesday.

Wearing a flowing, multi-coloured turban, Mr Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort, saying his government has lifted over 130 million people out of poverty and that India’s growing prosperity was an opportunity for the world.

“When poverty decreases in a country, the power of the middle class increases considerably,” he said. “In the next five years, I promise India will be among the top three economies in the world.”

His statement comes after reports last year from S&P Global and Morgan Stanley forecast that India’s economy would overtake Japan and Germany’s to become the world’s third largest by 2030.

They said India’s economic boom will be driven by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, growing digital infrastructure and energy transition.

India’s 3.5 trillion dollar economy surpassed the United Kingdom’s last year to become the fifth largest. Mr Modi said he was confident that when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047, it will do so as a developed nation.

The government forecasts India to grow by 6-6.5% this fiscal year, putting it among the world’s fastest-growing large economies.

But despite steady economic growth, the Modi government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns and is under pressure to generate enough jobs, especially as it faces a general election in 2024, which Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is favoured to win.

The unemployment rate has grown over the last year, reaching 8% last month, according to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy.

Mr Modi did not address these concerns in his speech, instead lauding India’s journey over the decades.

“We are lucky to have demography, democracy and diversity,” he said, after noting that India was now the most populous country in the world according to some estimates. The Indian government is yet to release official population data and its last census is from 2011.

Mr Modi highlighted India’s rise on the global stage and said a new world order was emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“India is becoming the voice of the global South. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world,” he said, adding that all eyes would be on India as it hosts the G20 Summit in New Delhi next month.

The prime minister also reiterated calls for peace in the north-eastern state of Manipur, where a near civil war has raged for months and killed over 150 people. He said the country stands with the people of Manipur and that resolution can only be achieved through peace.

Since clashes between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May, residents in Manipur have protested against the state government, ruled by Mr Modi’s party, and called for the firing of its chief minister.

Over 50,000 people have fled the state, where violence has persisted despite a heavy army presence. Armed mobs have torched buildings, massacred civilians and looted weapons from state armouries.

But for three months, the strongman leader was largely silent on the conflict in Manipur.

That sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament. Mr Modi defeated the motion last week after appealing for peace in Manipur for the first time since the conflict began.

India celebrates its Independence Day a day after its neighbour Pakistan. The two separate states came into existence as a result of the bloody partition of British India in 1947.

The process sparked some of the worst communal violence the world has seen and left hundreds of thousands dead. It triggered one of the largest human migrations in history as some 12 million people fled their homes.