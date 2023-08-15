Family’s tribute after Everton fan dies during construction work at new stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s tribute after Everton fan dies during construction work at new stadium

By Press Association
Work has been suspended on the construction of Everton FC’s new stadium under construction at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
An Everton supporter has died while carrying out construction work at the club’s new stadium.

Michael Jones, 26, from Kirkby, Merseyside, died on Monday after being injured at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, where emergency services were called at about 1pm.

In a statement, Mr Jones’ family said: “The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away.

“He was a lifelong blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael. He will be missed beyond words.”

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the force was working jointly with the Health and Safety Executive and enquiries remained ongoing.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death was due to take place on Wednesday, the force said.

On Monday, Everton FC tweeted that everyone at the club was “heartbroken” by the news.

The club said: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.”

A spokesman for stadium contractor Laing O’Rourke said: “We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

“The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice.”