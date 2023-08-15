Behind-the-scenes photo of King and Anne at coronation marks princess’s birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Behind-the-scenes photo of King and Anne at coronation marks princess’s birthday

By Press Association
The Princess Royal turned 73 on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Princess Royal turned 73 on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The royal family has wished the Princess Royal a happy birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph of her with the King on Coronation Day.

Anne turned 73 on Tuesday and the monarchy’s official social media accounts posted a new image of Charles and his younger sister at Buckingham Palace after the May 6 ceremony.

The newly-crowned King is wearing the Imperial State Crown, his purple satin coronation tunic and Robe of Estate and smiling warmly at his sibling, who is dressed as Colonel of the Blues and Royals in a red plumed hat and military uniform.

The message reads “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!” and also includes a family archive picture of two-year-old Prince Charles sweetly leaning over to hold 11-month-old Anne’s hand in 1951.

They are sitting side by side in their prams, with Anne wearing a knitted bonnet tied under her chin.

Princess Elizabeth with her children
Princess Elizabeth with her two children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles (PA)

The public tribute contrasts with the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday earlier this month, when the royal family’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, did not post a birthday message for Meghan for the second year running.

Usually just working members of the monarchy are recognised on royal social media channels, but the royal family’s account did so for Meghan’s birthday in 2021 and 2020 after she had quit as a working royal.

Anne was born at Clarence House on August 15 1950 – the only daughter of Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles III coronation
Anne arrives for the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in May (Jacob King/PA)

She was at the late Queen’s bedside in Balmoral Castle when she died in September last year, and this is her first birthday since her mother’s death.

Anne is known for her no-nonsense approach and her work ethic.

Involved with more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments, she is considered one of the hardest-working members of the royal family.

Cheltenham Festival 2020 – Ladies Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
The Princess Royal, her daughter Zara Tindall, and Archie McCoy, son of jockey AP McCoy, at the Cheltenham Festival (Jacob King/PA)

She is the mother of silver medal-winning Olympic horsewoman Zara Tindall and businessman Peter Phillips, and is married to second husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Anne once remarked: “As a young princess I was a huge disappointment to everyone concerned. It’s impractical to go around in life dressed in a long white dress and a crown.”

A skilled horsewoman, the princess won the individual championship at Burghley in 1971, and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Royalty – Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips Wedding – London
The Princess Royal and her then husband Captain Mark Phillips after their 1973 wedding (PA)

She also competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer in the British equestrian team.

In 1974, she survived an attempted kidnapping when a gunman tried to abduct her and then husband Captain Mark Phillips as they were being driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

She kept her cool, and when the gunman, Ian Ball, told her to “come with me for a day or two” because he wanted £2 million, she replied: “Not bloody likely – and I haven’t got £2 million.”