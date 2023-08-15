Digital banks beat high street lenders in customer satisfaction survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Digital banks beat high street lenders in customer satisfaction survey

By Press Association
Monzo was voted the best provider for individuals and businesses in a survey of thousands of people in Britain (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s digital banks have held on to the top spots in customers’ rankings of personal and business bank accounts, muscling ahead of high street lenders for another year.

Monzo was voted the best provider for individuals and businesses in a survey of thousands of people in Britain.

Some 80% of customers said they were likely to recommend the personal current account to friends and family, and 84% said they would recommend the business current account.

The challenger was founded in 2015 as one of the first app-based banks, capitalising on the growing demand for digital services and features.

Starling Bank was a close second in both league tables, while it jumped to the top of the rankings for best online and mobile banking services for personal accounts.

Neither banks operate a branch network.

Meanwhile, high street lenders Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which is owned by NatWest Group, and Virgin Money came joint bottom in the rankings for overall service quality for personal current accounts.

Just 48% of customers said they would recommend the providers to friends and family.

More than 34,000 personal and banking customers in Britain rated the quality of their bank’s services after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) made it compulsory for large banks to take part in the twice-yearly surveys.

Monzo and Starling held on to their titles for another year, as challenger banks continue to compete with UK banking giants at a time that many households face cost-of-living pressures.

Adam Land, a senior director at the CMA, said: “How banks treat their customers can make an enormous difference to their daily lives, particularly when people and small businesses are feeling the pinch.

The Starling app on a smartphone
Challenger banks such as Starling continue to overtake high street banks in customer satisfaction surveys (Starling/PA)

“These results make it easy for people to see in branch, or at the click of a button, which banks are listening to their customers and meeting their needs. This puts pressure on poorly performing banks to raise their game.

“If the service and quality offered by your bank has been below par, then you may well be able to do better by making a switch.”

Meanwhile, HSBC UK fell to the bottom of the rankings for overall service quality of business current accounts.

Just 42% of business customers said they would recommend the provider to other SMEs.

Elsewhere, Metro Bank was voted the best in terms of services in branches.

Its branch network is open seven days a week, 362 days a year, and it has plans to open more in the coming years.

RBS fell to the bottom of the rankings for in-branch services.

RBS, Virgin Money and HSBC UK have been contacted for comment.