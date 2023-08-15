If the shoe fits: Cobbler finds ‘Cinderella’ who abandoned broken sandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If the shoe fits: Cobbler finds ‘Cinderella’ who abandoned broken sandals

By Press Association
Peter Corke mended the broken shoes he found outside his shop (Peter Corke/PA)
Peter Corke mended the broken shoes he found outside his shop (Peter Corke/PA)

A cobbler who mended a pair of broken shoes after discovering them outside his shop has found a “happy ending”, saying: “Cinderella has got her shoes back.”

Peter Corke, the owner of The Market Cobbler in Lancaster, discovered the tan wedges on the doorstep of his shop at around 7am on Saturday, noticing the strap had broken and come away from the sole on the left sandal.

The 61-year-old repaired the strap free of charge and placed a post on Facebook in an attempt to reunite the mended footwear with their rightful owner in a “city-wide Cinderella hunt”.

On Tuesday, Mr Corke said a woman came to collect the mislaid shoes on behalf of her daughter and “insisted” on paying for their repair.

Repaired shoes
Peter Corke shared images of the shoes on Facebook in an attempt to locate their owner (Peter Corke/PA)

Mr Corke and the woman, who did not wish to be identified, instead agreed to donate £10 to Wolfwood, a local wildlife and dog rescue charity.

Mr Corke, from Lancaster, told the PA news agency: “It’s a happy ending, Cinderella has got her shoes back.”

Recalling the moment the woman came to collect them, he said: “It was quite busy, with customers in and out.

“Normally, when someone comes in to collect their shoes I remember who they are.

“She said, ‘I’ve come for the shoes,’ and I couldn’t remember who she was, but she said, ‘I’ve come for the shoes.’”

Repaired shoes
The cobbler said the shoes are 'back with their rightful owner' (Peter Corke/PA)

Mr Corke said the woman explained she had come to collect them on her daughter’s behalf after she was “a little bit embarrassed” about the publicity following his post on Facebook.

He said the woman “insisted” on paying for the repaired shoes, which Mr Corke had originally intended to mend for free.

Instead, she donated £10 to the charity.

“The shoes are back with their rightful owner and Wolfwood have got a little donation that will help them,” Mr Corke said.

“So a happy ending really. Cinderella has got her shoes back.”