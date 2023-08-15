Fundraising appeal launched for campsite crash casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraising appeal launched for campsite crash casualties

By Press Association
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help those injured after a car crashed into a campsite (Peter Byrne/PA)
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the families of those injured when a car came off a road and crashed into a campsite hitting a tent where a child was sleeping.

Nine people were injured after the blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales on Saturday evening.

Among the injured were Dan Staniforth and his partner Emma Lou Lewis while their young child escaped harm because they were asleep in a travel cot.

A friend of those injured has launched the fundraising page on Gofundme and has so far raised over £2,400 of a £5,000 target.

Brian Hurley wrote: “Now in serious risk of facing hardship after five of my closest friends ended up in hospital after this terrifying incident.

“Two dads have undergone emergency surgery and will be in hospital for some time as they are unable to work to support their families.

“Please give whatever you can.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said three people remained in hospital and investigations into the incident were on-going.

“Three people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time,” a force spokesman said.

“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident which is understandable.

“The investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, told the PA news agency: “The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

“It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent.

“There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment.”