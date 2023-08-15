Remains of Crooked House pub fenced off as arson inquiry continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Remains of Crooked House pub fenced off as arson inquiry continues

By Press Association
Rubble left after the demolition of the Crooked House pub (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Rubble left after the demolition of the Crooked House pub (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Work has begun to fence off the remains of the Crooked House pub, more than a week after its burnt-out shell was demolished following a suspected arson attack.

Workers at the site in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands, said the immediate area was being sealed off with fencing for safety reasons, following protests against the pub’s destruction which saw signs and other tributes placed among the rubble.

Staffordshire Police have said officers are following a number of lines of inquiry into the blaze, which was reported to the emergency services at 10.45pm on Saturday August 5.

Crooked House fencing
Metal fencing began to be erected on Tuesday amid public safety fears (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Within 48 hours a digger had been used to demolish the remains of the landmark attraction, described as Britain’s wonkiest pub, which had been sold to a private buyer by Marston’s two weeks earlier.

Two men using a quad bike were seen at the site on Tuesday, starting to erect metal fencing immediately outside the remnants of the pub and across a lane leading to the site.

A mound of earth blocking access to vehicles also remains in place.

Two footpaths have previously been closed to the public by Staffordshire County Council, including one leading to the pub’s car park.

A notice telling walkers of the measures stated: “The closures are required following a fire at the Crooked House pub and concerns over the instability of the ground conditions following the demolition of the public house.

Crooked House pub fire
The outer walls of the pub remained intact after the blaze (Jacob King/PA)

“The closures will be for a period of 21 days from the date of this notice or until the works are completed, whichever is the earliest.”

In a statement issued last Friday, Staffordshire Police said South Staffordshire Council was conducting an investigation into the “demolition of the entire building, without appropriate permissions”.

Commenting on its investigation, leader of South Staffordshire Council Roger Lees said: “The council continues to work with partners and the police on this matter.

“We are also very much focused on our own investigation regarding the planning and building control breaches.

“We understand and empathise with everyone’s interest and concern surrounding this matter, but we are unable to comment any further at this stage as we do not wish to prejudice the investigations being carried out by ourselves or the police.

Crooked House pub fire
The pub’s burnt-out shell was reduced to rubble two days after the fire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“These investigations must be our priority.

“As soon as we are able to provide any further updates, we will.”

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, issued a call last week for the subsidence-hit pub, which dated back to the 18th century, to be rebuilt brick by brick.

Mr Street also urged local residents and former patrons of the pub to avoid taking items from its ruins, to maximise the chances of it being rebuilt.