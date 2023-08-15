Town comes together to remember its darkest day 25 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Town comes together to remember its darkest day 25 years on

By Press Association
Kevin Skeldon, whose wife Philomena died in the Omagh atrocity, lays flowers at the site of the bombing to mark the 25th anniversary (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kevin Skeldon, whose wife Philomena died in the Omagh atrocity, lays flowers at the site of the bombing to mark the 25th anniversary (Liam McBurney/PA)

Some of those who lined the narrow Market Street in Omagh were not even born when a Real IRA bomb brought devastation to the Co Tyrone town a quarter of a century ago.

The organisers of the event to mark 25 years since the atrocity which caused the greatest loss of life of any incident of Northern Ireland’s troubled past, had planned a low key event.

Instead the street was packed with many, young and old, who wanted to pay their respects and show their support for the families.

Following a private service in the town’s library, the relatives of some of those bereaved in the Real IRA bombing walked the short distance to the glass obelisk which marks the spot which changed Omagh forever.

Omagh bombing 25th anniversary
Ann Wilson, centre, whose daughter Lorraine died in the Omagh bombing and Caroline Martin, right, whose sister Esther Gibson was also killed, mark the 25th anniversary of the Real IRA atrocity (Liam McBurney/PA)

One by one, they laid single white roses at the foot of the memorial monument before Rev Canon Robert Clarke and Father Eugene Hasson, the co-chairs of the Omagh Churches Forum led them in prayer before they observed a moment of silence.

The dignified silence could not have provided a starker contrast with the mayhem unleashed upon the town 25 years ago, when a massive car bomb cost 29 lives, including a woman pregnant with twins.

Rev Clarke and Father Hasson have shared the journey of the victims’ families over the years. They were in the town on the day of the bombing and they led the families to the obelisk to undertake the short ceremony of remembrance.

Father Hasson said: “We were here in Omagh 25 years ago. I find it very hard to believe that 25 years have passed.

“We feel that we are very much with the people here. I certainly feel that they are with me.”

Rev Clarke added: “The unreality of it, even as I stand here today, it sort of kicks in. Could anybody do that sort of a thing? The unfairness of it.

“It was just very cruel.”

Market Street in Omagh is close to unrecognisable from how it was in 1998. In the bustling town centre business continued as usual with shops trading while the memorial ceremony took place.

Omagh bombing 25th anniversary
A tribute to Esther Gibson who died in the Omagh bombing (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, the hurt does not go away and the memories will last forever.

Among the floral tributes at the obelisk lay one to Esther Gibson, a Sunday school teacher who was preparing for her wedding when she died in the massacre.

The accompanying message read: “Brutally murdered by IRA terrorists. Always loved. Never forgotten.”