Image released of man police want to identify after homophobic stabbing

An image has been released of a man police want to identify after a homophobic attack outside a nightclub.

The image was taken from outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at the time of the attack – around 10.15pm on Sunday.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were targeted and stabbed before being taken to hospital and later discharged.

Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in the attack, which they are treating as homophobic.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib from the Central South Command Unit is leading the investigation and said: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.”

DCI Saib added: “Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing.

“I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

The Two Brewers in Clapham High Street, south London, where two men were stabbed (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pc Hayley Jones, who is the dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive. You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO contact PC Hayley Jones on 07825 101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk