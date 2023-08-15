Japanese mountaineer dies and another injured while climbing in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese mountaineer dies and another injured while climbing in Pakistan

By Press Association
Pakistani guide Muhammad Ibrahim shows a picture of Japanese climbers Semba Takayasu with Shinji Tamura (MH Balti/AP)
A Japanese climber died and a fellow mountaineer was injured when an apparent rock fragment hit them while trying to scale one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan.

The two mountaineers from Japan were taking part in a climbing expedition organised by a local tour operator, said Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

He said the purpose of the expedition was to summit a never-before scaled peak in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north.

Mr Haidri said that while ascending the mountain on Friday, Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 metres.

Mr Haidri told The Associated Press that the man’s colleague, Semba Takayasu, was injured when he was hit by something, presumably a piece of rock.

Pakistan Japanese Climbers
Japanese climber Semba Takayasu (MH Balti/AP)

However, he said Mr Takayasu later safely managed to reach the base camp to seek help from local authorities.

Mr Haidri said a search team was quickly sent to the area where the climber slipped, but rescuers failed to find Mr Tamura until Monday when the operation was called off, declaring the death of the Japanese climber.

“We have been informed by local authorities that the Japanese fell from a great height into the rocks and there were piles of snow and apparently he was buried there. Some of his belongings were found but there is no trace of his body,” Mr Haidri said.

“There is no chance of survival in such incidents, and the injured Japanese Semba Takayasu had also seen him falling from a great height, and rescuers went to the area for the search.”

Local authorities in the region also confirmed the death of the Japanese climber.

According to Mr Takayasu, Mr Tamura was seriously injured when he slipped and fell after being hit by something, apparently a piece of rock, which seriously injured him.

Mr Takayasu said he was also injured but managed to reach the base camp, from where rescuers launched the operation.

He told an AP reporter the body of Mr Tamura could not be found after days of searching.

Mr Tamura said he was rescued from the base camp by a helicopter and later arrived at Skardu, the main town in northern Pakistan, which is known as the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers visit northern Pakistan, where some of the world’s tallest mountains are located.

Pakistani authorities said on Saturday they were conducting an investigation into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of K2, the world’s most treacherous mountain.