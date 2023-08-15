Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves of patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves of patients

By Press Association
Scientists have reconstructed the Pink Floyd classic Another Brick In The Wall from the recorded brain waves of patients who were undergoing epilepsy surgery while listening to the song (Yui Mok/PA)
Scientists have reconstructed a Pink Floyd classic from the recorded brain waves of patients who were undergoing epilepsy surgery while listening to the song.

Researchers at University of California, Berkeley, in the US, used artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to decode the brain signals, recreating the 1979 hit Another Brick In The Wall, Part 1.

The team said this is the first time scientists have reconstructed a song from the recordings of brain activity.

They said the famous phrase “All in all it’s just another brick in the wall” is recognisable in the reconstructed song and the rhythms remain intact.

And although the words in the song are muddy, they are decipherable, the scientists said.

According to the team, the findings, reported in the journal PLOS Biology, show that brain signals can be translated to capture the musical elements of speech (prosody) – such as rhythm, stress, accent and intonation – which convey meaning that words alone cannot express.

While technology that can decode words for people who are unable to speak exists, the researchers said the sentences produced have a robotic quality – much like the way the late Stephen Hawking sounded when he used a speech-generating device.

The scientists believe their work could pave the way for new prosthetic devices that can help improve the perception of the rhythm and melody of speech.

Study author Robert Knight, a neurologist and UC Berkeley professor of psychology at the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, said: “It’s a wonderful result.

“One of the things for me about music is it has prosody and emotional content.

“As this whole field of brain machine interfaces progresses, this gives you a way to add musicality to future brain implants for people who need it, someone who’s got ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also known as motor neurone disease) or some other disabling neurological or developmental disorder compromising speech output.

“It gives you an ability to decode not only the linguistic content, but some of the prosodic content of speech, some of the affect.

“I think that’s what we’ve really begun to crack the code on.”

For the study, the researchers analysed brain activity recordings of 29 patients who underwent surgery a decade ago.

A total of 2,668 electrodes were used to record all the brain activity and 347 of them were specifically related to the music.

Analysis of song elements revealed a new region in the brain that represents rhythm – which, in this case, was the guitar rhythm.

The scientists also discovered that some portions of the auditory cortex – located just behind and above the ear – respond at the onset of a voice or a synthesiser, while other areas respond to sustained vocals.

The researchers found that language processing “is more left brain, while music is more distributed, with a bias toward right”.