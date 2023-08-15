England fans face another Australia showdown as Lionesses battle to reach final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fans face another Australia showdown as Lionesses battle to reach final

By Press Association
England fans prepare for another showdown with Australia in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans are set for another tense summer sporting showdown with Australia as the Lionesses seek to book their place in the Women’s World Cup final.

The build-up to the game in Sydney had a slightly sour tone to it – with tickets allocated to England fans being snapped up by Matildas supporters and a helicopter funded by the Australian Daily Telegraph spying on a training session.

The newspaper’s stunt culminated in a piece with the title “11 Poms against a nation: Welcome to the Jungle, Lionesses”.

According to the article, England were in for a “rude shock” if they thought they could quietly prepare.

England secured their place in the semi finals with a 2-1 win over Colombia (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Lionesses booked their place in the semi-finals alongside the host nation following a 2-1 win against Colombia on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a good luck message to the team ahead of the tie – telling The Sun newspaper the “nation’s hopes of beating the Aussies now rest on our Lionesses”.

His comments follow the Ashes cricket series in which England fought back to draw 2-2.

England supporters heading to fan parks are hoping for more reasons to celebrate on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The five-match series saw a number of controversial moments – with one prompting opening batsman David Warner to tweet “just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball” in reference to an allegedly favourable ball given to England in the final test.

But Rishi Sunak urged the Lionesses to “take the fight” to Australia “in their backyard”.

He told The Sun: “It’s been an amazing summer of sport for our country and having fought back from the brink to draw the Ashes, it’s time to ­finish the job.

“The nation’s hopes of beating the Aussies now rest on our Lionesses.

“They’re just one win away from creating history by reaching their first World Cup final.

“They’ll take the fight to them in their backyard and we’ll all be roaring them on back home.”

As well as the words exchanged between supporters of both sides, the FA said it was “disappointed” to hear reports of tickets specifically allocated to England fans being bought by Australians.

England flags on display on Kirby Estate
England flags and a mural of England’s Fran Kirby on Kirby Estate in London (James Manning/PA)

The additional 1,970 tickets were released at the weekend, and about 8,000 England fans were expected to be in attendance at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The FA said it was working with Fifa to review its ticketing processes going forwards.

Back in England, fans put out flags and bunting ahead of the fixture and pubs and fan parks prepared to welcome supporters in the morning for the 11am kick-off time.

On the Kirby Estate in London, a huge number of flags were put on display, as well as a mural to injured midfielder Fran Kirby.