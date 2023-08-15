What the papers say – August 16

The arrest of three suspected spies in London and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk lead the majority of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro feature stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.

The Guardian features stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.

The Metro reports on Putin 'spies' seized in UK, including suspects who brought neighbours cakes.

The Times, i and The Daily Telegraph follow suit, reporting on the alleged spies who were “posing as journalists”.

The Times reports: 'Russian spies' accused of posing as journalists

And the Daily Mail says the suspected spies were arrested as a part of a major national security investigation.

Daily Mail reports: 'SPIES' WHO CAME IN FROM SUBURBIA

Meanwhile, in the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.

In the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.

Due to rising wages, there will be a significant bump of up to £72 a month in the state pension, according to the Daily Express.

Daily Express reports: BUMPER RISE IN STATE PENSION TO £11,469

And the Daily Star says a historian has found the graves of the members of the “long-lost Knights Templar” in an English churchyard.