Fresh appeal to find loved ones of man found collapsed in central London

Detectives have made a fresh appeal to identify a man more than a year after he was found collapsed in central London with a head injury.

The man was discovered in Coral Street in Waterloo by a passer-by on May 23 2022, and later died in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police are trying to trace his loved ones and have released a computer-generated image of him in the hope that someone may recognise him.

Officers have not been able to identify the man, estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, using fingerprint and DNA databases.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A computer-generated image of the man police are trying to identify who was found collapsed in Waterloo, central London, with a head injury in May 2022 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Constable Kieran Mulvaney, who is investigating the case, said: “We are continuing our efforts to find out who he was as someone will be missing him and I am sure they are incredibly worried that they haven’t heard from him.

“This won’t be the news they’d be hoping for, but it is important we do everything we can to identify this unknown man. Please contact us if you have any information which could help.”

The man was found wearing a black Columbia jacket, navy Puma sweatshirt, black Armani T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, and Skechers trainers.

He did not have any personal items or documents that could identify him, nor did he have any tattoos or distinguishing marks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6746/23MAY22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.