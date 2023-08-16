Fresh appeal to find loved ones of man found collapsed in central London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh appeal to find loved ones of man found collapsed in central London

By Press Association
Detectives have made a fresh appeal to identify a man who was found collapsed with a head injury in Waterloo, central London, in May 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Detectives have made a fresh appeal to identify a man more than a year after he was found collapsed in central London with a head injury.

The man was discovered in Coral Street in Waterloo by a passer-by on May 23 2022, and later died in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police are trying to trace his loved ones and have released a computer-generated image of him in the hope that someone may recognise him.

Officers have not been able to identify the man, estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, using fingerprint and DNA databases.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A computer-generated image of the man police are trying to identify who was found collapsed in Waterloo, central London, with a head injury in May 2022 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Constable Kieran Mulvaney, who is investigating the case, said: “We are continuing our efforts to find out who he was as someone will be missing him and I am sure they are incredibly worried that they haven’t heard from him.

“This won’t be the news they’d be hoping for, but it is important we do everything we can to identify this unknown man. Please contact us if you have any information which could help.”

The man was found wearing a black Columbia jacket, navy Puma sweatshirt, black Armani T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, and Skechers trainers.

He did not have any personal items or documents that could identify him, nor did he have any tattoos or distinguishing marks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6746/23MAY22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.