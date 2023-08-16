Mother guilty of murdering three young daughters in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Mother guilty of murdering three young daughters in New Zealand

By Press Association
Lauren Dickason’s crimes shocked the nation (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Lauren Dickason's crimes shocked the nation (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP)

A New Zealand jury has found a mother guilty of murdering her three young daughters in a case that shocked the nation.

Lauren Dickason, 42, had earlier admitted killing her two-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their six-year-old sister Liane, at their home in Timaru on South Island nearly two years ago.

But she had pleaded not guilty to murder, arguing she was mentally disturbed at the time of the killings and did not know that what she was doing was wrong.

Prosecutors, however, pointed to Dickason’s troubling phone messages and online history in the weeks before the killings, including comments about wanting to kill her children and Google searches for “most effective overdose in kids”.

Dickason and her husband Graham Dickason, both qualified medical professionals, had moved from South Africa to New Zealand just days before the murders, seeking a more stable lifestyle away from the turmoil in their home country.

Jurors at Christchurch High Court heard Lauren Dickason at first tried to kill her children using zip ties and then suffocated them with pillows.

She then placed them in their beds under the covers and tried to kill herself.

Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, returned from a work dinner to find his children dead.

Lauren Dickason
Lauren Dickason was convicted of murdering her three girls (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP)

He later told police that he knew his wife was struggling with her mental health and with motherhood but had no idea she was capable of killing.

The guilty verdict came after a four-week trial.

Jurors rejected Dickason’s legal defences under New Zealand’s insanity and infanticide laws.

The verdict was not unanimous, with jurors voting 11-1 in favour of conviction, a split allowed under New Zealand laws.

Dickason faces a sentence of life imprisonment.

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported that Dickason was motionless in the dock as the verdict was read out at Christchurch High Court, and then cried quietly as she left.

Jurors could also be heard crying, RNZ reported.

Dickason’s parents issued a statement saying the deaths were the result of their daughter’s debilitating mental illness.

“We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of post-partum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you,” parents Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes said in the statement, RNZ reported.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said police wanted to express their deepest sympathies to family members who would never get to see Liane, Maya, and Karla grow up and live out their lives.

“Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation,” Det Insp Anderson said in a statement.