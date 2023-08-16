Lionesses dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lionesses dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

By Press Association
England fans celebrate the second England goal scored by Lauren Hemp (Victoria Jones/PA)
A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first World Cup final, dumping the old enemy and host nation Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England fans hugging
Fans hugged and celebrated as the Lionesses reached the final (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales tweeted his congratulations to the team after the game.

In the personally signed tweet, William said: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the Aussies in the second half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making Lionesses fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Former England striker Gary Lineker added his congratulations, tweeting: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added his thoughts on the game, tweeting: “What a performance Lionesses.

“Just one more game to go… Bring on Sunday.”

Analysis by the PA news agency showed fans would have to fork out almost £2,500 on return flights to Sydney if they want to attend the final in person.

Mischa McDonald, 12, was one of about a dozen young players celebrating the result at England captain Millie Bright’s former club, Killamarsh Dynamos.

She told the PA news agency: “It was amazing, so nerve-wracking, but I’d predicted 3-1 before the start.”

On the final, Mischa, who also attends Bright’s former school, said: “I know we’ll do it and I think Millie will lift the cup like Leah Williamson did (at the Euros).”

She added that the Lionesses’ success was “a really big inspiration”.

The Welsh Guards Band performed one of England’s footballing anthems Sweet Caroline during Wednesday’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace after the win.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).