Lionesses dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first World Cup final, dumping the old enemy and host nation Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

Fans hugged and celebrated as the Lionesses reached the final (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales tweeted his congratulations to the team after the game.

In the personally signed tweet, William said: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 16, 2023

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the Aussies in the second half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making Lionesses fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Former England striker Gary Lineker added his congratulations, tweeting: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added his thoughts on the game, tweeting: “What a performance Lionesses.

“Just one more game to go… Bring on Sunday.”

Analysis by the PA news agency showed fans would have to fork out almost £2,500 on return flights to Sydney if they want to attend the final in person.

Mischa McDonald, 12, was one of about a dozen young players celebrating the result at England captain Millie Bright’s former club, Killamarsh Dynamos.

She told the PA news agency: “It was amazing, so nerve-wracking, but I’d predicted 3-1 before the start.”

On the final, Mischa, who also attends Bright’s former school, said: “I know we’ll do it and I think Millie will lift the cup like Leah Williamson did (at the Euros).”

She added that the Lionesses’ success was “a really big inspiration”.

The Welsh Guards Band performed one of England’s footballing anthems Sweet Caroline during Wednesday’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace after the win.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).