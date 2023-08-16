World Cup joy, Ashes glory and netball delight – Big England wins in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Cup joy, Ashes glory and netball delight – Big England wins in Australia

By Press Association
Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop goal helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup against hosts Australia (David Davies/PA)
England defeated Australia 3-1 in Sydney to reach the Women’s World Cup final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at some other memorable victories for England on Australian soil.

Wilkinson’s golden boot

Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop-goal secured England’s men a dramatic triumph in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final in Sydney.

Wilkinson’s kick sealed a 20-17 extra-time victory over hosts Australia in front of a then-record record crowd of almost 83,000 – with millions more watching on television around the globe.

After the scores were locked at 14-14 at full-time following a second-half fightback from the Wallabies, Wilkinson’s fourth penalty edged Martin Johnson’s men back in front, only for Elton Flatley to level things up again.

Then, with just 28 seconds remaining, Matt Dawson’s run brought England into drop-goal range, with the scrum-half passing back to Wilkinson who slotted over the posts from 30 metres to secure the most dramatic of finishes.

Ashes triumph Down Under

Andrew Strauss followed up winning the 2009 Ashes by winning in Australia in 2011
Andrew Strauss followed up winning the 2009 Ashes by winning in Australia in 2011 (Gareth Copley/PA)

England’s men’s cricket team headed out for the 2010-11 Ashes series looking to deliver a first Ashes victory on Australian soil for 24 years.

Andrew Strauss’ side scored 517 for one declared in the second innings of the drawn opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane – with future captain Alastair Cook making an unbeaten 235.

The foundations were set as a massive first innings of 620 for five, Kevin Pietersen scoring 227, helped secure a comfortable victory in Adelaide.

Although Australia recovered to win the third Test by 267 runs in Perth, England again came out on top in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 157 runs to retain the urn – before amassing 644 in their first innings in Sydney to close out a memorable 3-1 series victory.

Commonwealth Games netball gold

England’s Helen Housby celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Women’s netball gold match against Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Helen Housby helped the Roses claim a memorable win over Australia on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s netballers were crowned 2018 Commonwealth Games champions with a dramatic late 52-51 win over hosts Australia on the Gold Coast.

Helen Housby netted in the final second for Tracey Neville’s side to win the most astonishing of contests.

The Roses took the game to the then three-times Commonwealth champions, with the match level 25-all at half-time.

Australia led by four goals early in the fourth quarter, but after Neville switched her side around, England rallied.

Housby claimed a vital rebound late on before dropping the shot at the second attempt – after a foul – to spark scenes of ecstasy from the England camp.