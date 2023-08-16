World Cup joy, Ashes glory and netball delight – Big England wins in Australia

England defeated Australia 3-1 in Sydney to reach the Women’s World Cup final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at some other memorable victories for England on Australian soil.

Wilkinson’s golden boot

Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop-goal secured England’s men a dramatic triumph in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final in Sydney.

Wilkinson’s kick sealed a 20-17 extra-time victory over hosts Australia in front of a then-record record crowd of almost 83,000 – with millions more watching on television around the globe.

After the scores were locked at 14-14 at full-time following a second-half fightback from the Wallabies, Wilkinson’s fourth penalty edged Martin Johnson’s men back in front, only for Elton Flatley to level things up again.

Then, with just 28 seconds remaining, Matt Dawson’s run brought England into drop-goal range, with the scrum-half passing back to Wilkinson who slotted over the posts from 30 metres to secure the most dramatic of finishes.

Ashes triumph Down Under

Andrew Strauss followed up winning the 2009 Ashes by winning in Australia in 2011 (Gareth Copley/PA)

England’s men’s cricket team headed out for the 2010-11 Ashes series looking to deliver a first Ashes victory on Australian soil for 24 years.

Andrew Strauss’ side scored 517 for one declared in the second innings of the drawn opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane – with future captain Alastair Cook making an unbeaten 235.

The foundations were set as a massive first innings of 620 for five, Kevin Pietersen scoring 227, helped secure a comfortable victory in Adelaide.

Although Australia recovered to win the third Test by 267 runs in Perth, England again came out on top in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 157 runs to retain the urn – before amassing 644 in their first innings in Sydney to close out a memorable 3-1 series victory.

Commonwealth Games netball gold

Helen Housby helped the Roses claim a memorable win over Australia on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s netballers were crowned 2018 Commonwealth Games champions with a dramatic late 52-51 win over hosts Australia on the Gold Coast.

Helen Housby netted in the final second for Tracey Neville’s side to win the most astonishing of contests.

The Roses took the game to the then three-times Commonwealth champions, with the match level 25-all at half-time.

Australia led by four goals early in the fourth quarter, but after Neville switched her side around, England rallied.

Housby claimed a vital rebound late on before dropping the shot at the second attempt – after a foul – to spark scenes of ecstasy from the England camp.