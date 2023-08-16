William leads the cheers for Lionesses as they reach first World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William leads the cheers for Lionesses as they reach first World Cup final

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with England manager Sarina Wiegman (Phil Noble/PA)
The Prince of Wales has led congratulatory messages for the Lionesses as they beat the old enemy Australia to reach their first World Cup final.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas after a superb display in Sydney on Wednesday.

William tweeted his congratulations to the England team after the game in a personally signed tweet, saying: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making Lionesses fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England fans celebrates the third England goal
Former England striker and presenter Gary Lineker, the Prime Minister and supporters across the country also heaped praise on the Lionesses after the game.

Lineker tweeted to say: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Rishi Sunak tweeted: “What a performance Lionesses.

WORLDCUP England
“Just one more game to go… Bring on Sunday.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will represent the Government at the final, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Analysis by the PA news agency showed fans would have to pay almost £2,500 on return flights to Sydney if they want to attend the final.

The Welsh Guards Band performed one of England’s footballing anthems, Sweet Caroline, during Wednesday’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace after the win.

Australia v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stadium Australia
Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring England’s second goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mischa McDonald, 12, was one of about a dozen young players celebrating the result at England captain Millie Bright’s former club, Killamarsh Dynamos, near Sheffield.

She told PA: “It was amazing, so nerve-wracking, but I’d predicted 3-1 before the start.”

On the final, Mischa, who attends Bright’s former school, said: “I know we’ll do it and I think Millie will lift the cup like Leah Williamson did (at the Euros).”

She added that the Lionesses’ success was “a really big inspiration”.

WORLDCUP England
England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the home team in the second half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).