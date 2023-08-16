William leads the cheers for Lionesses as they reach first World Cup final

The Prince of Wales has led congratulatory messages for the Lionesses as they beat the old enemy Australia to reach their first World Cup final.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas after a superb display in Sydney on Wednesday.

William tweeted his congratulations to the England team after the game in a personally signed tweet, saying: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making Lionesses fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England fans celebrates the third England goal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former England striker and presenter Gary Lineker, the Prime Minister and supporters across the country also heaped praise on the Lionesses after the game.

Lineker tweeted to say: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Rishi Sunak tweeted: “What a performance Lionesses.

(PA Graphics)

“Just one more game to go… Bring on Sunday.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will represent the Government at the final, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Analysis by the PA news agency showed fans would have to pay almost £2,500 on return flights to Sydney if they want to attend the final.

The Welsh Guards Band performed one of England’s footballing anthems, Sweet Caroline, during Wednesday’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace after the win.

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring England’s second goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mischa McDonald, 12, was one of about a dozen young players celebrating the result at England captain Millie Bright’s former club, Killamarsh Dynamos, near Sheffield.

She told PA: “It was amazing, so nerve-wracking, but I’d predicted 3-1 before the start.”

On the final, Mischa, who attends Bright’s former school, said: “I know we’ll do it and I think Millie will lift the cup like Leah Williamson did (at the Euros).”

She added that the Lionesses’ success was “a really big inspiration”.

(PA Graphics)

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the home team in the second half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).