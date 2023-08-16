Non-league football match abandoned after goalkeeper ‘racially abused’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Non-league football match abandoned after goalkeeper ‘racially abused’

By Press Association
A non-league football match in Warwickshire was abandoned after players refused to resume following their goalkeeper allegedly being racially abused (Jeff Holmes/PA)
A non-league football match in Warwickshire was abandoned after players refused to resume following their goalkeeper allegedly being racially abused (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A non-league football match in Warwickshire was abandoned when players refused to resume after their goalkeeper was allegedly racially abused.

Highgate United’s players refused to play the second half after their goalkeeper, Reece Francis, said he had received racist abuse in the match against Atherstone Town.

The fixture, in the Midland Football League (MFL) Premier Division, was ended at half-time on Tuesday evening after Highgate’s players told the match referee they would not continue, with the score at 1-1.

Atherstone Town, who were the home team, said they have apologised to Highgate over the incident, with two fans ejected and indefinitely banned.

Paul Davis, the match secretary for Highgate United, said: “The game proceeded until about five minutes before half-time and we were awarded a free kick in the centre circle.

“Our goalkeeper seemed to be taking rather a long time over taking it, he was talking to the referee, and then he went over to talk to our bench.

“Eventually the free-kick was taken and we got through to half-time and the Atherstone team left the pitch, but our players stayed on the pitch in a circle talking, so we assumed that something had gone on somewhere.

“When they came off we found out that one of the supporters had allegedly made a racist comment to our goalkeeper.

“I was very shocked. I don’t like anything like that at any level, at our level it doesn’t seem to make the same headlines as it does if it involves a top player.

“When something like this happens, we have to highlight it.”

Mr Davis, who has been the match secretary at the Solihull-based club for 15 years, said Mr Francis was “fine” after the game and had the club’s “full support”.

He said he had never seen anything like the incident before in non-league football.

In a tweet, Mr Francis thanked players and staff from both sides who had stood “shoulder to shoulder” with him after the incident.

Nick Corbett, chairman of Atherstone Town, said two fans had been ejected and indefinitely banned and said: “There is no room for that type of behaviour in our club or any club.”

It is unclear whether the game will be replayed.

Birmingham County Football Association, which oversees football in Warwickshire, has been approached for comment, but a spokesperson told the BBC it would not comment as its investigation was ongoing.

The incident on the same evening that a game between Arlesey Town and Potton United, in the Spartan South Midlands Football League, was abandoned after 61 minutes when Arlesey’s goalkeeping coach was allegedly racially abused.

On Saturday, a game was also abandoned between Droitwich Spa and Wednesfield, in MFL Division One, over a similar incident.