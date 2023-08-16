Sadiq Khan urges county councils to let TfL erect Ulez signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan urges county councils to let TfL erect Ulez signs

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pleaded with three councils to permit new signs warning drivers of the expansion of the capital’s ultra low emission zone to be installed on their land (Yui Mok/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pleaded with three councils to permit new signs warning drivers of the expansion of the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to be installed on their land.

A spokeswoman for Mr Khan urged Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire county councils to “do what’s best for their residents and drivers”.

The Ulez will be extended to cover the whole of London from August 29.

Non-compliant vehicles that enter the zone from that date will be charged a £12.50 daily fee.

Mr Khan is concerned that the failure of some county councils to let Transport for London (TfL) erect signs warning drivers they are approaching the new area could lead some people to enter it by mistake.

The mayor’s spokeswoman said: “Councils have a responsibility to ensure their residents and all motorists are aware of important changes that may impact drivers.

“By refusing to allow TfL to install Ulez warning signs at key junctions, these councils outside London are not fulfilling their responsibility to ensure their residents and other motorists have all the information they need to avoid driving into the Ulez inadvertently.

“The mayor is urging these three county councils to put their politics aside and do what’s best for their residents and drivers.”

City Hall said TfL has offered to pay the full cost of installing and maintaining signs.

National Highways has co-operated with TfL, meaning signage is in place on major roads leading to the new Ulez boundary.

Matt Furniss, cabinet member for transport at Surrey County Council, said the local authority will refuse to allow TfL to install signs on its roads “whilst there isn’t any mitigation in place to minimise the impact of the expansion on Surrey residents”.

He added: “Whilst the extended scrappage scheme looks to be a step in the right direction, this will have no impact on those outside of London.”

Mr Khan announced earlier this month that a scrappage scheme for non-compliant cars worth up to £2,000 would be extended to include all Londoners – not just those receiving benefits – from August 21.

A Kent County Council (KCC) spokeswoman said: “We fully understand and appreciate our obligations as a highways authority, and the safety of road users is always our priority.

“We stand by our decision not to adopt Ulez signage for as long as there is no mitigation to minimise the impact of the expansion of the scheme on Kent residents.

“KCC is committed to the aim of improving air quality, but this must go hand-in-hand with appropriate mitigations, including better availability of public transport – something the mayor is looking to reduce for non-Londoners with the withdrawal of the day travelcard.

“More recently we note that the mayor of London is potentially looking to raise more money through the potential introduction of tolls at the Blackwall Tunnel.

“This is another indication that he has no consideration for the impact it could have on Kent residents and businesses to be further financially penalised.”

TfL is planning to stop selling day travelcards from January, meaning many people travelling into the capital will pay more for public transport.

It was announced in September last year that charges for the Blackwall Tunnel – a pair of tunnels under the Thames in east London – will be introduced in 2025 alongside the opening of the nearby Silvertown Tunnel.