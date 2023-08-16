Driver who mowed down passers-by after pub row found guilty of GBH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who mowed down passers-by after pub row found guilty of GBH

By Press Association
A general view of the Central Criminal Court (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A banned driver who mowed down four passers-by after being hit with a bottle during a fight outside a pub has been cleared of attempting to murder them.

Choudry Razaq, 26, was accused of trying to kill the friends by using a silver Chevrolet as a weapon in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, west London, on September 25 last year.

Old Bailey jurors instead found him guilty of four lesser charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victims survived but were seriously hurt, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, the court was told.

Prosecutor Rekha Kodikara told jurors that Razaq “effectively left them for dead” at the scene.

The trial was told that earlier in the evening, the defendant and two passengers had travelled in a car to the White Bear pub in Hounslow.

They were seen on CCTV, milling around and playing pool, before congregating outside the pub at around 2.20am.

When two more men arrived, the defendant appeared to become agitated and punched one of them, the court heard.

One man picked up a bottle and smashed it on the ground and then on a lamppost, the hearing was told.

Gabriel Sjnevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Koneswaran and Abdi Moallim had “stumbled across” the altercation in Kingsley Road.

The court was told they had met for a night out and had been walking past the White Bear on their way to watch a boxing match on television.

Rather than get involved in a fight, they carried on walking, unaware their lives were “about to change dramatically”, the prosecution told the jury.

Razaq returned to the Chevrolet and got behind the wheel “in a rage”, having suffered a head injury from being “bottled”, the court heard.

The prosecutor said the footage showed the victims’ bodies lying “scattered across two driveways” as a result of the collision.

The car was travelling at around 33mph at the time of the collision at 2.40am, with at least two of the pedestrians landing on the windscreen, the court was told.

Jurors were shown police body-worn video footage of the victims lying among the debris of a collapsed wall as officers rushed to their aid.

Ms Kodikara told jurors: “It’s fair to say it’s a scene of utter devastation.”

Mr Sjnevicius had been flung on to the car’s roof and landed on the brick wall, suffering multiple skull fractures.

Mr Duhaut was lying in a foetal position near another wall, having suffered a significant head injury, and Mr Koneswaran was lying spreadeagled on his back.

Mr Moallim was the least injured and the only one who was conscious, the jury was told.

After the crash, Razaq was treated in hospital, put his clothes in the wash and booked a flight to Pakistan, jurors were told.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he allegedly attempted to flee the country, and declined to answer questions in a police interview.

The defendant, from Feltham in west London, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on three of the men and attempted actual bodily harm to a fourth but denied intent.

He also admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.