Senior judge praises expert witness criticised on social media

By Press Association
Justice Michael Keehan praised therapist Karen Woodall (Courts and Tribunals Judiciary/PA)
A therapist who gives expert evidence in family court cases and has been criticised on social media and in “sections of the press” is “experienced, independent, dedicated and effective”, a judge said.

Mr Justice Keehan praised Karen Woodall in a ruling on the latest stage of a separated mother and father’s long-running fight over the care of two children.

He commended Ms Woodall, who is described on the website www.karenwoodall.com as a “specialist in working with complex divorce and separation and its impact on children”, for her “professionalism and dedication” when working with the family over the past four years.

The judge, who has overseen the dispute at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said Ms Woodall had been the “subject of criticism” by a “number of people on social media”.

But he said “most of the posts” were unfair and, in some cases, “simply wrong”.

“I wish to commend Ms Woodall for her professionalism and dedication in her work with this family over the last four years,” he said.

“She has been the subject of considerable comment and criticism by sections of the press and on social media.”

He added: “I have always found Ms Woodall to be a very experienced, independent, dedicated and effective expert witness.

“Ms Woodall has been the subject of criticism by a number of people on social media.

“Most of the posts are unfair and, in some cases, simply wrong in their adverse comments about the role of Ms Woodall as a forensic expert witness.

“I repeat that I have found Ms Woodall’s reports and evidence, in this case and many others that I have heard, to be balanced, fair and insightful.

“I have never had occasion to doubt or question her evidence or her approach in any case before me.”

Mr Justice Keehan, who outlined his thoughts in a ruling published online, did not give detail of the criticism he was referring to.

He said the youngsters at the centre of the case could not be identified in media reports.