Homeless man, 23, admits stealing dummies from five babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Homeless man, 23, admits stealing dummies from five babies

By Press Association
Josh Guilder pleaded guilty to five counts of theft at a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Josh Guilder pleaded guilty to five counts of theft at a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A homeless man has admitting stealing dummies from babies in five thefts spanning almost six months, claiming it was to use them to soothe himself in his tent.

Bearded Josh Guilder, who has shoulder-length brown hair and wore a blue polo shirt, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft at a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old took the dummies from babies around Harlow, Essex, between February 10 and August 7 this year.

Describing one of the thefts, prosecutor Jessica Pratt Vivian said Guilder reached into a young girl’s buggy, “took her dummy from her mouth, put it in his pocket and left”.

Mary Buxton, defending, said Guilder was currently living in a tent and “has never been weaned from dummies”.

“He uses a dummy to soothe himself,” she said.

“He said he would take the dummy then go and sit in the tent and use the dummy,” she said, describing the thefts as “purely acquisitive”.

Guilder also admitted causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer on August 14, the day he was arrested.

The prosecutor said he told the officer: “If my stuff gets broken, I swear I will kill you.”

He denied three charges of assault, relating to three of the five children who he took dummies from.

Guilder was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial for the assault matters at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 10.