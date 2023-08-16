New images of suspect in homophobic stabbing released by police

Police investigating the homophobic stabbing of two men outside a gay club have released new images of the suspect in the attack.

The pictures were taken from a CCTV camera in a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath, south London, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, just under two hours before the victims were hurt.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack that is being treated as a hate crime.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the suspect to get in touch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saivb, who is leading the investigation, said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?

“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

The victims were attacked outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pc Hayley Jones, who is the dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Pc Jones can be contacted on 07825 101 104, or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.