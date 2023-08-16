New images of suspect in homophobic stabbing released by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images of suspect in homophobic stabbing released by police

By Press Association
The suspect was spotted on a bus prior to the attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The suspect was spotted on a bus prior to the attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police investigating the homophobic stabbing of two men outside a gay club have released new images of the suspect in the attack.

The pictures were taken from a CCTV camera in a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath, south London, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, just under two hours before the victims were hurt.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack that is being treated as a hate crime.

A man wearing a dark coat with the lower half of his face covered standing on a bus.
Police are urging anyone who recognises the suspect to get in touch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saivb, who is leading the investigation, said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?

“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

The Two Brewers sign with the rainbow pride flag visible next to it.
The victims were attacked outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pc Hayley Jones, who is the dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Pc Jones can be contacted on 07825 101 104, or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.