Sixth person arrested in murder probe after man shot dead in Warwickshire

A sixth person has been arrested following the shooting of a man in Warwickshire.

Ben Daly was found dead in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

The arrested man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has since been released on bail, Warwickshire Police said.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on August 10, with a 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, all of whom have also been released on bail.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna, said: “Ben’s tragic death has left the community shocked, and I would like to make it clear that our investigation is making rapid progress.

“This was an isolated incident, and we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Police previously said that it is believed 30-year-old Mr Daly was shot in nearby Frances Havergal Close before being found with gunshot wounds.

He later died in hospital.

In a statement released last week, his family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Ms McKenna reiterated the force’s appeal for anyone with footage or information about the incident to contact the force on the dedicated online portal, or by quoting incident 33 of August 10.