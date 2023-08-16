Smartphone apps could help tackle binge drinking, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smartphone apps could help tackle binge drinking, study suggests

By Press Association
The study, published in the BMJ, allowed students to monitor their alcohol intake via an app (PA)
Smartphone apps could be used to help tackle binge drinking, a new study has suggested.

Researchers found drinkers who used the Smaart app reduced the average number of binge drinking days by around three days every month.

They were also able to cut the number of drinks by around 10%.

The study, published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ), comprised a team of researchers from Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne in Switzerland, the National Addiction Centre at King’s College London, the New York University Grossman School of Medicine and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, Canada.

They screened students from four universities in Switzerland and monitored 1,770 who had “unhealthy levels of alcohol use”, consuming an average of 8.59 alcoholic drinks a week, or drinking heavily for 3.53 days a month.

Heavy drinking was described as having at least five standard alcoholic drinks for men and four for women.

A standard alcoholic drink in Switzerland contains 10 to 12 grams of ethanol. The UK and US equivalents are 8 grams and 14 grams respectively.

Students included in the intervention group were asked to download an app which provided advice and information around drinking heavily (Laura Lean/PA)

The students were separated into two groups; an intervention group of 884 that was asked to download the Smaart app in return for a gift voucher, and a comparison group of 886 that were offered a gift voucher to fill in a questionnaire, but were offered no further support.

Additional vouchers were offered to students who filled out follow-up surveys at three, six and 12 months.

The app offered those in the intervention group information around the calorie content of alcoholic drinks, blood alcohol content and associated risks, as well as tool for self-monitoring and goal setting.

Those who downloaded the app used it up to 403 times over the year and reported a reduction in heavy drinking, consuming 10% fewer standard drinks a week and taking part in 11% fewer heavy drinking days a month.

The report said “providing access to the smartphone application throughout the 12-month follow-up was effective at reducing the average drinking volume of university students who had self-reported unhealthy alcohol use at baseline” and required “fewer resources” than face-to-face intervention.

It also suggested that future studies “should investigate whether widespread implementation is possible through similar channels outside of a research setting”.

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) set a target to reduce harmful alcohol intake by 20% by 2030.

Sadie Boniface of the Institute of Alcohol Studies and Emma Davies of Oxford Brookes University said the reduction in alcohol consumption in the study equates to around half a Swiss standard drink every week.

They added: “The nature of this intervention lends itself to being reproduced at scale at limited cost.”

However, they said “these kinds of interventions are no magic fix in the context of international goals”, including WHO’s pledge for 2030.