People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

By Press Association
Residents of the Northwest Territories were told to evacuate by road or by air (Jason Franson /The Canadian Press via AP)
Residents of the Northwest Territories were told to evacuate by road or by air (Jason Franson /The Canadian Press via AP)

Air evacuations were to begin on Thursday to move residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories out of the path of wildfires that neared the city of 20,000 people.

The Northwest Territories government said that people in the four areas of Yellowknife at highest risk should leave as soon as possible and residents in other areas have until noon on Friday to leave.

Only those who do not have the option of leaving by road should register for the flights out, officials added.

People who are immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at higher risk were encouraged to sign up.

Evacuation centre sign
Nearly 15% of the Northwest Territories’ population have already been evacuated away from the path of wildfires (Jason Franson /The Canadian Press via AP)

Shane Thompson, a government minister for the Territories, told a news conference: “I want to be clear that the city is not in immediate danger and there’s a safe window for residents to leave the city by road and by air.”

The fire was burning about 17 kilometres (10 miles) outside the city.

The evacuation order issued Wednesday night applies to the city of Yellowknife and the neighbouring First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

“Without rain, it is possible it will reach the city outskirts by the weekend,” Mr Thompson said.

If smoke limits visibility, those leaving Yellowknife by highway will be escorted through the active fire zone.

Canada wildfire
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year, with more than 8,000 miles burned (Noah Berger/AP)

More than 200 wildfires have already burned a widespread area of the Northwest Territories. There were 1,067 active wildfires burning across Canada as of Wednesday.

Eight communities totalling nearly 6,800 people, or 15% of the Northwest Territories’ population, have already evacuated, Mike Westwick, the region’s fire information officer, said earlier in the day.

Many highways have been closed and the territory has had what officials called the largest airlift in its history.

Canadian Forces personnel are helping firefighters and have flown evacuees out on Hercules aircraft.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year and more than 21,000 square kilometres (8,108 miles) have burned.