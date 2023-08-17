Third group of hospital doctors in England warn of industrial action over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Third group of hospital doctors in England warn of industrial action over pay

By Press Association
The BMA said its members working as specialist doctors will consider planning for an indicative ballot for industrial action unless the Government makes an offer on pay (Danny Lawson/PA)
The threat of industrial action by a third group of hospital doctors in England has been raised in the ongoing pay dispute in the NHS.

The BMA said its members working as specialist doctors will consider planning for an indicative ballot for industrial action unless the Government makes an offer to “urgently improve” their pay and working conditions.

Dr Ujjwala Mohite, who chairs the specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) UK committee, said in a letter to health secretary Steve Barclay that while preliminary talks have been encouraging, the Government is still to make an offer reversing years of pay erosion for SAS doctors.

The committee said if an offer is not made before September 20, they will have no choice but to move forward with an indicative ballot for industrial action.

SAS doctors are senior and highly experienced healthcare professionals who decided not to go down the traditional consultant or GP pathway, with most working in hospitals, alongside junior doctors and consultants as well as in the community.

The BMA said the Government had continually failed to recognise and reward SAS doctors, who have seen their real-terms pay fall by more than a quarter over the last 15 years, leading many to leave the NHS.

Dr Mohite said: “Not many people will have heard of SAS doctors, but they play an incredibly important role in the NHS, making up the trinity of hospital doctors alongside consultants and junior doctors.

“Like our colleagues, we have seen our value steadily erode over the past 15 years, leaving many wondering whether they should stay working in the health service.

“With every doctor that reduces their hours or leaves altogether, the less safe it becomes for those who are left, risking exhaustion, burnout and yet more doctors deciding to move out, out of the NHS.

“Our patients deserve the highest quality of care, but we are seriously struggling to deliver that when so many SAS doctors feel undervalued.

“The Government has the power to prevent another group of doctors from taking industrial action, and we implore the Secretary of State to make sure that we don’t have to.”

Junior doctors in England staged a four-day strike which ended on Tuesday, while consultants are on strike for 48 hours next week.