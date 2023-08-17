Man who stored pensioner’s body in freezer for two years admits fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stored pensioner’s body in freezer for two years admits fraud

By Press Association
Damion Johnson arriving at Derby Crown Court for a previous hearing (Callum Parke/PA)
A man who previously admitted to storing a pensioner’s body in a freezer for two years has now admitted fraud after taking money from his account.

Damion Johnson, 53, pleaded guilty in May to keeping 71-year-old John Wainwright‘s body in the freezer of a property in Birmingham.

He had previously denied three counts of fraud by false representation and was due to face trial in November, but changed his plea on Thursday.

The offences relate to Johnson using Mr Wainwright’s bank card to withdraw money from cash machines, pay for goods and transfer money to his own account between September 23 2018 and May 7 2020.

Raglan Ashton, representing Johnson, told Derby Crown Court that his client wished to be remanded in custody until sentencing.

He said: “Clearly he is in a pretty desperate state presently.

“His instructions to me are that he does not wish to be sentenced today, he wishes to be remanded.”

Mr Wainwright and the defendant were believed to live together in Cleveland Tower, Holloway Head, in Birmingham city centre, until Mr Wainwright died in September 2018.

At an earlier hearing, Johnson admitted one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between September 1 2018 and August 22 2020, when Mr Wainwright’s body was discovered.

Mr Wainwright’s cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Wearing jeans and a chequered shirt, with a bag of belongings, Johnson was remanded in custody until sentencing at the same court on October 27.

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith said: “You have now pleaded guilty to everything so we don’t need to have the trial in November.

“A couple of weeks before you were due to have your trial, I am going to sentence you.

“These are serious offences. I am going to remand you in custody at your request.”