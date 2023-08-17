Partner of pregnant mother killed by speeding driver welcomes sentence review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Partner of pregnant mother killed by speeding driver welcomes sentence review

By Press Association
Frankie Jules-Hough died in hospital from her injuries (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Frankie Jules-Hough died in hospital from her injuries (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)

The partner of a pregnant mother-of-two killed by a speeding driver has welcomed a review into the defendant’s sentence.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, died in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, in May, after Adil Iqbal, 22, lost control of his father’s BMW car.

Iqbal had filmed himself reaching speeds of 123mph in the vehicle before it crashed into Ms Jules-Hough’s Skoda Fabia, which had pulled over on the hard shoulder with a tyre puncture.

Ms Jules-Hough, 17 weeks pregnant with her first daughter, Neeve, suffered unsurvivable brain injuries. Her daughter died with her when she passed away two days later in hospital surrounded by her family, having never regained consciousness.

Iqbal was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month after admitting to causing death by dangerous driving, and was banned from driving for 14 years.

But Ms Jules-Hough’s partner, Calvin Buckley, said this decision would now be reviewed following an appeal.

Mr Buckley told the BBC: “I am happy that the appeal has been accepted.

“This is good news and hopefully the first step towards some form of justice for Frankie and Neeve.”

Ms Jules-Hough’s son, Thomas Spencer, nine, and nephew Tobias Welby, four, were also in the car during the incident.

Both children spent weeks in intensive care after being left in a coma with serious brain injuries from the crash.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on his sentencing.

He had previously been convicted of driving without insurance in 2019, and had been given a police warning for racing on public roads two months before the crash.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “After careful consideration, the Solicitor General has referred this case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme as he agrees that it appears unduly lenient. It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”