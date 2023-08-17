Spain’s Queen Letizia to travel for World Cup final while UK royals stay at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain’s Queen Letizia to travel for World Cup final while UK royals stay at home

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will not be travelling to Australia for the final (Phil Noble/PA)
The Prince of Wales will not be travelling to Australia for the final (Phil Noble/PA)

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the World Cup final, while UK royals are due to remain at home.

The Spanish royal will travel with her 16-year-old daughter Ifanta Sofia for Sunday’s fixture against the Lionesses in order to show the country’s “commitment” to national football.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation made the announcement on Thursday, the day after England beat the Matildas 3-1 in Sydney.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales, who is also president of the Football Association (FA), would not be travelling to Australia for the final.

Instead, he will watch the match on television as he cheers the Lionesses on.

In October, he was not planning to attend the men’s World Cup, staged by controversial hosts Qatar, due to a busy winter schedule.

But it was understood his office might have looked at making arrangements if Gareth Southgate’s team had reached the final.

It is understood William made the decision not to travel to the Lionesses’ final because a trip to Australia would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time, and there were other ways he could show support for the team.

The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities, launching the Earthshot Prize to find solutions to repair and regenerate the earth.

William saw the Lionesses win the European Championship last year, presenting them with their medals at Wembley.

After the Lionesses’ semi-final victory on Wednesday, both the King and the Prince of Wales congratulated the team on their win.

William celebrated England’s “phenomenal performance” as he tweeted a personal message of congratulations.

The King also sent his “warmest congratulations” from all the royal family, hailing the “mighty Lionesses” as an “inspiration on and off the pitch”.