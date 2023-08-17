New type of star gives clues to mysterious origin of magnetars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New type of star gives clues to mysterious origin of magnetars

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of the star HD 45166 located in the constellation Monoceros (L Calcada/ESO/PA)
An artist’s impression of the star HD 45166 located in the constellation Monoceros (L Calcada/ESO/PA)

A new type of star is shedding light on the mysterious origin of magnetars – the strongest magnets in the universe.

Magnetars are super-dense dead stars with ultra-strong magnetic fields, and can be found all over the Milky Way.

Although astronomers do not know exactly how they form, using multiple telescopes around the world, including European Southern Observatory (ESO) facilities, researchers have uncovered a living star that is likely to become a magnetar.

The finding marks the discovery of a new type of astronomical object – massive magnetic helium stars – and sheds light on the origin of magnetars.

The enigmatic nature of the star HD 45166 could not be easily explained by conventional models, even though it had been observed for more than 100 years.

Little was known about it beyond the fact that it is one of a pair of stars, is rich in helium and is a few times more massive than the Sun.

Lead author, Tomer Shenar, an astronomer at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, said the star had become a “bit of an obsession”.

Co-author and ESO astronomer Julia Bodensteiner, based in Germany, said: “Tomer and I refer to HD 45166 as the ‘zombie star’.

“This is not only because this star is so unique, but also because I jokingly said that it turns Tomer into a zombie.”

Magnetic fields are known to influence the behaviour of stars and could explain why traditional models failed to describe HD 45166, which is located about 3,000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros.

According to the study, the star has an incredibly strong magnetic field, and is one of the most magnetic massive stars found to date.

“The entire surface of the helium star is as magnetic as the strongest human-made magnets,” said co-author Pablo Marchant, an astronomer at KU Leuven’s Institute of Astronomy in Belgium.

The scientists suggest the observation marks the discovery of the very first massive magnetic helium star.

Dr Shenar said: “It is exciting to uncover a new type of astronomical object, especially when it’s been hiding in plain sight all along.”

The findings, published in the Science journal, provide clues to the origin of magnetars, compact dead stars laced with magnetic fields at least a billion times stronger than the one in HD 45166.

The team’s calculations suggest this star will end its life as a magnetar.

As it collapses under its own gravity, its magnetic field will strengthen, and the star will eventually become a very compact core, and the most powerful type of magnet in the universe.