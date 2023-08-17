No plans for Tubridy to return to presenting role, RTE says

RTE has announced there are no plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to his presenting role at the Irish national broadcaster following a controversy over the under-declaration of his salary.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst said negotiations with Tubridy about returning to his radio show had concluded after stating that trust between the parties had “broken down”.

Tubridy has been off-air since June 22, when controversy over the under-declaration of his salary was first revealed by the RTE Board.

Mr Bakhurst said: “We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTE Radio 1 show.

“I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTE at this time.

“Despite having agreed some of the fundamentals, including fee, duration and hours, regretfully, it is my view that trust between the parties has broken down.”

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s public service broadcaster has been the subject of controversy since announcing it had understated Tubridy’s earnings by 345,000 euro (£295,000) from the years 2017 to 2022.

The crisis at the broadcaster has since widened beyond Tubridy’s pay to RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

A report by Grant Thornton this week said it was “very plausible” that fees paid by RTE to its star presenter were under-declared by 120,000 euro from 2017-2019 to keep the payments under the 500,000 euro mark.

On Wednesday, following the publication of that report which found Tubridy had no part in decisions by RTE to understate his earnings between 2017-2019, the former Late Late Show host said he wanted to re-establish trust with listeners.

Tubridy, who had been the station’s highest-paid employee prior to his decision to leave the flagship Late Late Show earlier this year, said he wished to return to presenting his radio programme but was awaiting a decision from Mr Bakhurst regarding his future.

In that statement, he said: “I am committed to re-establishing the confidence and trust of my colleagues and listeners, and I hope that any fair assessment of the findings of today’s report will help in this regard.”

He added: “I want to acknowledge the huge support that I have received in recent weeks from people across the country; many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped into meant an awful lot to me and I appreciate them all very much.”

However, his response to the report also drew some questioning from RTE as he maintained that the review “made it clear” that his actual income from the broadcaster in 2020 and 2021 “matches what was originally published” in February as his earnings for those years.

RTE had chosen to revise its publicly stated figures for those years after it emerged Tubridy was paid additional money for a commercial arrangement with Renault, that was also underwritten by the broadcaster with fees being paid to the presenter through a UK barter account.

In his statement announcing the end of negotiations, Mr Bakhurst said: “Public statements made without consultation appear to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.

“As I set about a programme of recovery from this crisis, it is imperative that all parties are aligned in one key respect: the misstatement of fees should never have happened; and the correct re-statement of those fees is accepted by all.

“I have been clear since I took up the role of director-general of RTE that I am absolutely committed to restoring trust in this organisation following a shameful period in our history. To achieve this, and fully draw a line between our recent past and present, we must acknowledge and accept the issues that have arisen.

“Who knows what the future holds, but for now I am concluding the negotiation with Ryan, and focusing on delivering a range of important changes to the operation and culture of this organisation as part of the essential work to restore trust in RTE.”

A spokesman for a media agency representing Tubridy told the PA news agency he was not making any comment on the matter.

Tubridy first appeared on RTE as a child reviewing books and films in the 1980s.

The 50-year-old went on to have a varied career at the broadcaster, reporting for radio programmes before eventually presenting a Saturday-night talk show and ultimately taking over as host of the broadcaster’s flagship talk serial the Late Late Show.

The position also saw the Dublin native hosting the annual Late Late Toy Show special featuring anticipated toys for Christmas and, in recent years, a major charity drive.

After 14 years at the helm, Tubridy announced he would step down from the position earlier this year but continued to present his daily radio show until the payments controversy emerged.