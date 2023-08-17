More than half a month’s rain could fall as thunderstorms sweep UK on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half a month’s rain could fall as thunderstorms sweep UK on Friday

By Press Association
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued (Yui Mok/PA)
More than half a month’s rain could fall across the south of England on Friday, which could lead to “a few homes and businesses” being flooded, the Met Office has warned.

Britons could end up soaked because 30mm to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some spots in just six hours, the forecaster said.

In a typical August, 63mm of rain falls across the south-east of England over the entire month.

Buildings and structures could be damaged by flooding and lightning strikes while homes could also lose power “for a short time”.

There is also “a good chance” drivers in affected areas could be delayed by spray and standing water, and rail passengers could face longer journeys.

Holidaymakers beginning their summer getaway are advised to check the Met Office app and social media channels for updates and brace themselves for longer journey times.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of the South and the West Midlands between 6am and midday on Friday.

The area affected covers London as well as the whole of the South East and the Solent area, stretching to Birmingham at its northernmost edge.

A yellow warning for wind is in place across coastal areas of north and mid-Wales between midnight and 6pm on Friday – and gusts could reach up to 60mph.

The Met Office said trees could fall down leading to train cancellations and likely delays.

Marquees and tents that may be used by campers in Snowdonia could also fall down in the gusts while caravans and lorries may struggle on some roads.

Homes could also lose power for a short time in affected areas, the forecaster warned.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said showers will begin to fall in the south-west of England and south Wales before growing in intensity as they move eastwards.

Heavy showers could hit areas unaffected by the weather warnings but they are not likely to put people in any danger.

She said: “Given it is summer holidays, people are more likely to be wanting to be outside and travelling for holidays.

“There is a chance we could see driving conditions affected, leading to longer journey times.

“Take the advice from our partners such as the RAC with regards to driving in heavy rain if you do make that journey.”

She said conditions should brighten up across most of the UK on Saturday – with sunshine and showers likely amid “blustery” conditions.

Heavy rain on Saturday is likely to be confined to the north-east of Scotland, she added.