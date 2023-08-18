What the papers say – August 18 By Press Association August 18 2023, 1.13am Share What the papers say – August 18 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4649608/what-the-papers-say-august-18/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) Tributes to the late Sir Michael Parkinson feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Friday. The Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star pay tribute to the late Sir Michael, labelling him “our greatest” and “The King”. Friday's front page: Parky 1935- 2023 💔#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/stRWRDP5PR pic.twitter.com/F09gIqd6QI— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 17, 2023 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰GOODBYE TO THE BEST🔴 Michael Parkinson 1935-2023 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n7sU6EBLQf— Metro (@MetroUK) August 17, 2023 Friday's front page:https://t.co/IHeVpNF453#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9ljyHxRz9N— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 17, 2023 Next to a photo of the late Sir Michael, The Daily Telegraph says despite £480 million worth of aid, France is intercepting less migrants than last year. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'France stops fewer migrants despite £480m aid'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Mxj0UT4rjK— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 17, 2023 The Times also features a photo of Sir Michael, alongside a story on a rule change to Covid vaccine boosters, making them available for anyone to buy. THE TIMES: Rules change lets anyone buy a Covid jab #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/E2SfiuQL4q— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2023 The curator of the British Museum was sacked last month after jewellery, gems and artifacts went missing from the museum, The Daily Mail and The Independent report. MAIL: Museum sacks top expert over its missing treasures #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/11MkhzAWaf— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2023 INDEPENDENT: Named: Curator sacked after British Museum treasured vanished #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GsTJvt9GQg— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2023 The Daily Express declares Britain can afford tax cuts. EXPRESS: Yes! Britain CAN afford tax cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LhpIO3qz31— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2023 The i says a “generation” of young people in poor areas are being left behind. Friday's front page: Generation of young people in poor areas left behind #TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest by @cahalmilmo: https://t.co/5XAssHOEQN pic.twitter.com/Z4sHKfYf7R— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 17, 2023 The Guardian leads with the results of the A-level results which “plummeted across the board”. Guardian front page, Friday 18 August 2023: Thousands miss top grades as A-level results plummet pic.twitter.com/SM3iIPAYvj— The Guardian (@guardian) August 17, 2023 Labour and Sir Keir Starmer have “watered down” their pledges to strengthen workers’ rights, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday August 18 https://t.co/BWiH7xKj7X pic.twitter.com/KbFxKFbDhr— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 17, 2023