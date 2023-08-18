Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

By Press Association
Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya speaks during a news conference in Hawaii (Mike Householder/ AP)
Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya speaks during a news conference in Hawaii (Mike Householder/ AP)

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, who has been heavily criticised for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s wildfire response, resigned on Thursday.

Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya effective immediately, who resigned for health reasons, the County of Maui announced on Facebook.

Mr Bissen said in the statement: “Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon.”

As the death toll rose to 111 a day earlier, Mr Andaya defended not sounding sirens as flames raged. Hawaii has what it touts as the largest system of outdoor alert sirens in the world.

Hawaii Fires
Members of an Urban Search and Rescue Task Force are seen along Front Street destroyed by the West Maui Fire, in Lahaina (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

“We were afraid that people would have gone mauka,” Mr Andaya said on Wednesday, using a navigational term that can mean toward the mountains or inland in Hawaiian.

“If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire.”

The system was created after a 1946 tsunami that killed more than 150 on the Big Island, and its website says they may be used to alert for fires.

Mr Andaya was to take part in a meeting of the island’s fire and public safety commission on Thursday morning, but it was abruptly cancelled.

Hawaii attorney general Anne Lopez said Thursday that an outside organisation will conduct “an impartial, independent” review into the government’s response to the fires.

“We intend to look at this critical incident to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness,” Ms Lopez said.

She said the investigation will likely take months.

Hawaii Fires
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii (Jae C Hong/ AP)

Avery Dagupion, whose family’s home was destroyed, said he is angry that residents were not given earlier warning to get out.

He pointed to an announcement by Mr Bissen on August 8, saying the fire had been contained. That lulled people into a sense of safety and left him distrusting officials, he said.

Governor Josh Green and Mr Bissen bristled when they were asked about the criticism.

“I can’t answer why people don’t trust people,” Mr Bissen said. “The people who were trying to put out these fires lived in those homes — 25 of our firefighters lost their homes. You think they were doing a halfway job?”

Maui residents whose homes burned in the wildfire that incinerated historic Lahaina and killed more than 100 people are steadily filling hotels that are prepared to house them and provide services until at least next spring.

Hawaii Fires
Search and rescue team members work in the area devastated by the wildfire (Jae C Hong/ AP)

Authorities hope to empty crowded, uncomfortable group shelters by early next week and move displaced people into hotel rooms, said Brad Kieserman, vice president for disaster operations with the American Red Cross.

Hotels are also available for eligible evacuees who have spent the last eight days sleeping in cars or camping in parking lots, he said.

“We will be able to keep folks in hotels for as long as it takes to find housing for them,” Mr Kieserman said.

“I am confident we’ll have plenty of rooms.”

Mr Green said at least 1,000 hotel rooms will be set aside for those who lost their homes. In addition, AirBnB’s nonprofit wing will provide properties for 1,000 people, the company said.