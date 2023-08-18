Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

By Press Association
Residents gather outside their homes after a quake was felt in Bogota, Colombia (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Residents gather outside their homes after a quake was felt in Bogota, Colombia (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber.

At least one person was reported to have died.

The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the US Geological Survey said.

Residents wait outside their homes
The magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities on Thursday sending residents fleeing from their homes (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later on Thursday evening.

People in the capital city, which has a population of 11 million, felt buildings and floors rumble and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.

“Everything was moving, and people came out screaming, ‘It’s shaking, it’s shaking!’,” Bogota resident Gonzalo Martin said. “A lot of people started to rush out onto the street because of the tremor.”

Paula Henao, the Bogota fire department’s deputy director of operations, said one person died when they panicked and jumped from the seventh floor of a building.

The quake trapped some residents in elevators, and prompted scores of emergency calls to firefighters, Ms Henao said.

A patch of ornate stonework from the ceiling at Colombia’s House of Representatives in Bogota fell onto the seating area for officials, according to video posted on an official congressional account on Twitter.

The chamber was unoccupied at the time, and nobody there was hurt.

The earthquake was also felt in other big cities like Medellin and Cali.

Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging during the quake.