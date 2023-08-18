Wind and rain warnings upgraded as Storm Betty sweeps across island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wind and rain warnings upgraded as Storm Betty sweeps across island of Ireland

By Press Association
Rain and wind warnings have been issued as Storm Betty approaches the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
A Status Orange rain warning has come into effect for seven counties, as Storm Betty is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds as it sweeps across the island.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has upgraded its Status Orange rain warning for seven counties, which has now come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The alert is in place until 11pm on Friday.

The forecaster has warned that the weather conditions could lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping along coasts.

A Status Orange wind warning for the same seven counties comes into effect from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday, with severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr and possible coastal flooding expected.

This could lead to structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, and localised flooding, according to Met Eireann.

Three Status Yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place for the rest of the country from Friday afternoon, and which will remain in place until 3-6am on Saturday.

The stormy weather brings the risk of thundery downpours on Friday, as well as strong winds along eastern-facing coasts.

Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin said that the deeply low weather system would bring “heavy and persistent rain” spreading from the south of the island on Friday afternoon, and there would be a continuing threat of flooding in the evening.

WEATHER Antoni
(PA Graphics)

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow rain warning is in place across the region from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday, risking further disruption.

The Met Office has also issued a wind warning for counties Antrim and Down, in place from 6pm on Friday until noon on Saturday, which brings a risk of strong winds that could disrupt transport and temporary infrastructure.

The weather is expected to stay mixed for the rest of the weekend.