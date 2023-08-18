Resuscitation note of baby found by police at home of Lucy Letby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Resuscitation note of baby found by police at home of Lucy Letby

By Press Association
Lucy Letby’s bedroom at Westbourne Road, Chester (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)
Lucy Letby’s bedroom at Westbourne Road, Chester (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)

A note of medications given to a baby boy as he fought back from the brink of death was among items found under nurse Lucy Letby’s bed.

The record of emergency drugs provided to the infant was written on a paper towel during his 30-minute resuscitation at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Letby, 33, gave rescue breaths to the youngster, Child M, after she responded to his cot monitor alarm.

Lucy Letby court case
Lucy Letby has been found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Earlier she had injected air into Child M’s bloodstream and also poisoned his twin brother, Child L, with insulin.

She denied she kept it as a souvenir of her attack.

The paper towel and a blood gas reading for Child M were both found in a Morrisons bag in Letby’s bedroom following her arrest.

Also in the same bag was a number of shift handover sheets which also should not have left the hospital.

Lucy Letby sent a sympathy card
Lucy Letby photographed a sympathy card she sent to the grieving parents of a baby girl (Cheshire Police/CPS/PA)

Letby had a total of 257 such sheets in her possession which contained the names of children cared for on a given shift.

Twenty-one of the sheets included the names of babies she was said to have harmed.

Letby denied she had purposely collected them.

Giving evidence, she said: “They have no meaning to me at all. I have copious pieces of paper and cards that I have not thrown away my whole life.”

Jurors heard some of the sheets were found in a bin bag in the garage at her home in Westbourne Road, Chester.

Police searched the Chester home of Lucy Letby
Police searched the home of nurse Lucy Letby in Westbourne Road, Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, one was found in “pristine condition” dated June 1 2010 – her first day of work as a student at the neonatal unit.

It was found inside a keepsafe box with roses on it, the court heard.

Letby denied getting a “thrill” out of photographing a sympathy card she sent to the parents of a baby girl ahead of the youngster’s funeral.

She retained the image on her mobile phone which was taken on the unit where she murdered the infant, Child I, weeks earlier.

The nurse told police: “I often take pictures of any cards that I have sent, even birthday cards – anything like that. I often take pictures of them.

“It was upsetting losing (Child I) and I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I hoped I’d shared with that family.

Letby wrote on the card: “There are no words to make this time any easier.

“It was a real priviledge (sic) to care for (Child I) and get to know you as a family – a family who always put (Child I) first and did everything possible for her.

“She will always be a part of your lives and we will never forget her.

“Thinking of you today and always – sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye.

“Lots of love Lucy x.”

Another image captured on her phone was a thank you card brought in by the parents of twin boys who were unaware that Letby had murdered one and attempted to murder the other.

Letby also denied she was “checking up” on the parents of her victims by searching them on Facebook.

She said: “They’re just people that have crossed my mind at that time. It’s general curiosity that I look at a lot of people.

“It’s a common pattern of behaviour for me. I think of somebody and I look them up.”