MP calls for public inquiry into Letby case

By Press Association
Nurse Lucy Letby, 33, has been found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Jacob King/PA)
An MP has called on the Government to stage a public inquiry into the Lucy Letby case after the nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others.

The jury delivered their verdict at Manchester Crown Court on Friday following 22 days of deliberations.

Letby, 33, stood accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10 when she worked at the Countess of Chester’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

She had denied the charges and was not present in the dock.

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

City of Chester MP Samantha Dixon has now called for a probe into Letby’s crimes, which she said have caused “unimaginable suffering”.

Ms Dixon has written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking for a “full, independent and public inquiry” into the case.

Her statement said: “The families that have endured this unimaginable suffering deserve to know exactly what happened, and those who use our NHS services need the reassurance that it can never happen again.

“Too many people now live with the consequences of the catastrophic harm caused by Letby.

“An attempt on a child’s life is one of the most depraved acts a person can commit. And the death of a child is the hardest burden to bear.

“To know such actions were caused deliberately is truly terrible. For the families at the heart of this, I feel intense sadness and stand beside them in their grief and sorrow.”

Ms Dixon also paid tribute to Cheshire Police, adding: “I know they have supported the families and those who have given evidence, throughout.

“Following today’s verdict, the time is right to seek the reassurance that no one could ever again perpetrate crimes as hideous as these.

“The families whose children were killed and harmed, the community I represent and families across the country need to know their children are protected and safe.

“The Government should now institute a full, independent and public inquiry into the circumstances in which these crimes were perpetrated.”