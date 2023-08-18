Footage shows killer nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footage shows killer nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at her home

By Press Association
Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering several babies in her care (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Video footage showing the moment killer nurse Lucy Letby was arrested at her home has been released.

The footage shows Letby answering the door to her home in Westbourne Road, Chester, just after 6am on July 3 2018.

It comes after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The 33-year-old used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin.

The footage shows Letby answering the door wearing a blue hoodie and matching jogging bottoms and letting police inside the semi-detached property before being led outside in handcuffs 11 minutes later.

Letby is heard in the footage answering “yes” to confirm her name and allowing the police inside.

As she is led out of her home into the back of an unmarked police vehicle, she can be heard saying “yeah I’ve just had knee surgery” after an officer says she will move the front passenger seat forwards.

Lucy Letby
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Letby appears composed and not visibly upset as she is put in the back of the police car.

Video footage showing Letby being interviewed by police later the same day has also been released.

The video is time-stamped as 7.36pm on July 3 2018.

Asked by an officer if she had any concerns that there was a rise in the mortality rate, Letby replied “yes”.

Then asked what concerns she had, she said: “We’d all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years.”

Letby, from Hereford, had denied all the allegations.

The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.