Drone display held over coastal town to highlight military training land risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Drone display held over coastal town to highlight military training land risks

By Press Association
Images changed from kites, mountain bikers and dogs into military helicopters and tanks (DIO/PA)
Images changed from kites, mountain bikers and dogs into military helicopters and tanks (DIO/PA)

A drone display lit up the night sky of a coastal town with images of tanks, helicopters and soldiers to raise awareness of the dangers of military training land.

More than 100 drones took part in the display in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, to show how such areas can move from calm surroundings to combat zones.

Images changed from kites, mountain bikers and dogs into military helicopters and tanks as part of the Ministry of Defence’s Respect The Range safety campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the personal safety risks members of the public face when accessing military land, including live firing, unexploded ordnance and fast-moving vehicles.

There were around 3,000 incidents of people dangerously accessing the UK Defence Training Estate between September 2021 and September 2022, with almost 10% classed as near-miss incidents.

These included people walking across live-firing ranges and areas set up for pyrotechnics and explosives, dogs running into areas of training, and people picking up military debris.

The drone display in Tenby
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the personal safety risks members of the public face when accessing military land (DIO/PA)

Tenby was chosen for the drone display due to its proximity to the Castlemartin training area in Pembrokeshire.

Areas including Lulworth in Dorset, Longmoor in Hampshire, Barry Buddon in Scotland, Catterick in Yorkshire, Holbeach and Donna Nook in Lincolnshire, and Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire are also part of the campaign.

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew is the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) head of overseas and training region and the Defence Training Estate.

“In the last two years alone, the threats and challenges our country faces have evolved,” he said.

The drone display in Tenby
Tenby was chosen for the drone display due to its proximity to the Castlemartin training area in Pembrokeshire (DIO/PA)

“Our Armed Forces are central to protecting the UK’s interests, especially at a time of heightened tensions across the globe.

“Through the Respect The Range safety campaign, we are asking the public to help us to keep them safe when accessing training land, as well as ensuring our Armed Forces can carry out their vital training uninterrupted.”

Members of the public are urged to check training and live-training times before they travel, stick to public paths, bridleways and byways, and observe safety information such as red flags, fences and signs.