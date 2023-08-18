Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

By Press Association
Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya speaks during a news conference in Hawaii (Mike Householder/ AP)
An emergency official who defended a decision to not sound outdoor alert sirens on Maui as a ferocious fire raged has resigned.

Herman Andaya, Maui’s emergency management agency administrator, had said this week that he had no regrets about not deploying the system because he feared it could have caused people to go “mauka,” a Hawaiian term that can mean toward the mountains or inland.

“If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire,” Mr Andaya explained.

Hawaii Fires
Members of an Urban Search and Rescue Task Force are seen along Front Street destroyed by the West Maui Fire, in Lahaina (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

He stepped down Thursday, just a day later.

The decision to not use the sirens, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route clogged with vehicles that were overrun by flames, has brought intense criticism from many residents following the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century.

With the death toll at 111, the search for the missing moved beyond the devastated town of Lahaina to other communities that were destroyed.

Teams had covered about 58% of the Lahaina area and the fire was 90% contained as of Thursday night, Maui County officials said.

Mayor Richard Bissen accepted Mr Andaya’s resignation effective immediately, the County of Maui announced on Facebook.

Mr Andaya cited unspecified health reasons for leaving his post, with no further details provided.

In a statement, Mr Bissen said: “Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon.”

Hawaii Fires
Emergency teams had covered 58% of the Lahaina area and managed to contain around 90% of the fire (Jae C Hong/ AP)

The lack of sirens has emerged as a potential misstep, part of a series of communication issues that added to the chaos, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

Hawaii has what it touts as the largest system of outdoor alert sirens in the world, created after a 1946 tsunami that killed more than 150 on the Big Island.

Its website says they may be used to alert for fires.

On Wednesday, Mr Andaya vigorously defended his qualifications for the job, which he had held since 2017.

He said he was not appointed but had been vetted, took a civil service exam and was interviewed by seasoned emergency managers.

Mr Andaya said he had previously been deputy director of the Maui county department of housing and human concerns and chief of staff for former Maui county mayor Alan Arakawa for 11 years.

Extreme close up of Herman Andaya
Herman Andaya says that while he was not appointed to his former role, he had been vetted and had experience and qualifications (Mike Householder/AP)

During that time, he said, he often reported to “emergency operations centres” and participated in numerous trainings.

“So to say that I’m not qualified I think is incorrect,” he said.

Mr Arakawa, who noted Mr Andaya was scrutinised for the job by the county’s personnel service, said he was disappointed by the resignation “because now we are out one person who is really qualified”.

He added: “He was trying to be strong and trying to do the job. He was very, very heartbroken about all the things that happened.”

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said that an outside organisation will conduct “an impartial, independent” review of the government’s response and officials intend “to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness”.

The investigation will likely take months, she added.

Hawaii Fires
Search and rescue team members work in the area devastated by the wildfire (Jae C Hong/ AP)

Corrine Hussey Nobriga said it was hard to lay blame for a tragedy that took everyone by surprise, even if some of her neighbours raised questions about the absence of sirens and inadequate evacuation routes.

The fire moved quickly through her neighbourhood, though her home was spared.

“One minute we saw the fire over there,” she said, pointing toward faraway hills, “and the next minute it’s consuming all these houses.”

Displaced residents are steadily filling hotels that are prepared to house them and provide services until at least next spring.

Brad Kieserman, vice president for disaster operations with the American Red Cross said that authorities hope to empty crowded, uncomfortable group shelters by early next week.

Hotels also are available for eligible evacuees who have spent the last eight days sleeping in cars or camping in parking lots, he said.

Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery
Evacuees, including those who have lost their homes, will be able to seek refuge in hotels, which will provide meals, counselling, financial assistance and other disaster aid until at least the springtime (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Contracts with the hotels will last for at least seven months but could easily be extended, he said.

Service providers at the properties will offer meals, counselling, financial assistance and other disaster aid.

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green has said at least 1,000 hotel rooms will be set aside.

In addition, Airbnb said its non-profit wing will provide properties for 1,000 people.

The governor also has vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimised” by opportunistic buyers.

Mr Green has instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina, even as he acknowledged that would likely face legal challenges.

Since the flames consumed much of Lahaina more than a week ago, locals have feared a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, but Hawaii is increasingly at risk from disasters, with wildfire rising fastest, according to an AP analysis of FEMA records.