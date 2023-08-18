Families of Letby’s victims ‘heartbroken’ and ‘angry’ as nurse is convicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Families of Letby’s victims ‘heartbroken’ and ‘angry’ as nurse is convicted

By Press Association
Janet Moore, family liaison officer, outside Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)


The families of Lucy Letby’s victims have said they are “heartbroken, devasted, angry and feel numb” after the nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others.

Letby, 33, was convicted of carrying out the attacks at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

A statement from the families was read outside Manchester Crown Court on Friday after the jury in her trial was discharged, having also found her not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and failing to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Janet Moore, family liaison co-ordinator, said: “Words cannot effectively explain how we’re feeling at this moment in time. We are quite simply stunned.

“To lose a baby is a heart-breaking experience no parent should ever have to go through, but to lose a baby or to have a baby harmed in these particular circumstances is unimaginable.

“Over the past seven to eight years we’ve had to go through a long and torturous emotional journey.

“From losing our precious newborns and grieving their loss, seeing our children who survived, some of whom are still suffering today, to being told years later that their death or collapse might be suspicious. Nothing can prepare you for that news.”

“Today, justice has been served and the nurse who should have been caring for our babies has been found guilty of harming them.

“But this justice will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we have all had to experience.

“Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and, therefore, it is a bittersweet result.

“We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb.

“We may never truly know why this happened.”

Lucy Letby court case
A court artist drawing of Lucy Letby close to tears as she listens to the verdicts being read at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In the statement, the families expressed their gratitude to jurors for sitting through 145 days of “gruelling” evidence.

They also thanked medical experts, consultants, doctors and nursing staff who came to give evidence during the trial, which they described as “extremely harrowing and distressing” at times to listen to.

“The search for the truth has remained at the forefront of everyone’s minds and we will forever be grateful for this,” they said.

Yvonne Agnew from law firm Slater and Gordon, representing two of the families, said: “While today marks the conclusion of this trial, it is not the end of our search for answers and our fight for justice for our clients.”

She said they were “determined” that lessons were learnt by the Countess of Chester Hospital, the NHS and the wider medical profession.

Medical negligence lawyer Tim Annett from Irwin Mitchell, also representing parents of Lucy Letby’s victims, said: “Nothing will ever make up for what’s happened, but lessons need to be learned about the early recognition of serious and avoidable harm, and ensuring appropriate steps are taken to avoid or minimise the risk of further harm, especially for the most vulnerable patients such as babies.”

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.