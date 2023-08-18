Families of four babies left waiting for answers as Letby jury discharged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families of four babies left waiting for answers as Letby jury discharged

By Press Association
Pascale Jones from the Crown Prosecution Service , Det Ch Insp Nicola Evans from Cheshire Constabulary and Janet Moore, the family liaison co-ordinator, speaking to the media outside Manchester Crown Court after nurse Lucy Letby, 33, was found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Steve Allen/PA)
Families of four babies who Lucy Letby allegedly attacked have been left waiting for answers as the jury was unable to reach verdicts on all counts.

On Friday, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was discharged having found her guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more.

But, after more than 110 hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

In a statement read outside court, family liaison co-ordinator Janet Moore said: “Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result.”

After the jury confirmed they were unable to reach verdicts in relation to four babies, the relatives of one of the infants stormed out of court.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on a count of attempted murder of Child H and cleared Letby of a second charge of the same offence against the baby girl.

Prosecutors alleged Letby sabotaged the care of the baby in some way which led to two profound oxygen desaturations, but the defence said elements of Child H’s care were suboptimal and there could be innocent explanations for the episodes.

The jury was unable to agree whether Letby was guilty of the attempted murders of Child J, Child K and Child Q.

In the case of Child J, no specific form of harm was identified by the prosecution but they said Letby did something to cause the collapse of the baby girl.

The defence said infection could not be ruled out as the cause.

Letby was alleged to have deliberately dislodged a breathing tube in the case of Child K, but the defence said the baby girl was extremely premature and had experienced suboptimal care.

She was accused of injecting Child Q with liquid, and possibly air, down his feeding tube.

But, the defence said the baby boy became unwell due to a natural health issue.

The jury also failed to agree on two counts of attempted murder of Child N, but found her guilty of a third count.

Mr Justice Goss has given the prosecution in the trial 28 days to consider whether to request a retrial on the remaining counts.