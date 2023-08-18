Mother says Letby tried to harm her baby son in act of revenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother says Letby tried to harm her baby son in act of revenge

By Press Association
A mother said she complained to senior staff on the ward about Lucy Letby (Jacob King/PA)
A mother said she complained to senior staff on the ward about Lucy Letby (Jacob King/PA)

A mother has said she fears child murderer Lucy Letby attacked her newborn baby as an act of revenge the day after she made a complaint about the nurse.

Lynsey Artell remonstrated with hospital staff after Letby made an “inappropriate” comment about her premature son Asa.

Letby has now been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit.

Ms Artell told Sky News that she and her husband were discussing how their premature son was making good progress on the unit when Letby – who had been eavesdropping – told them: “I don’t like parents getting their hopes up because we never know what could happen at this stage.”

Ms Artell – herself a nurse at the hospital – complained to senior staff on the ward.

The following day, Artell left her two-day-old son’s bedside to get a coffee and returned to find medical staff gathered around him, drawing the screens.

Her baby had a huge spike in insulin levels and was receiving urgent treatment.

During Letby’s trial, Manchester Crown Court heard she used various ways to harm the babies including poisoning them with insulin.

Ms Artell said she was “furious” when Letby made the comment about her baby.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “This was my seventh pregnancy… she needed to know that that was inappropriate.”

The mother complained to hospital staff, and now fears her actions could have motivated Letby to harm her son as an act of revenge.

She continued: “I just thought I don’t want to lose another one… I hadn’t even held him yet.”

Doctors were able to bring baby Asa around and eventually he was discharged from hospital.

Lucy Letby court case
Lucy Letby worked at Countess of Chester Hospital (Jacob King/PA)

Ms Artell said she has never received a satisfactory explanation as to why her son’s insulin levels shot up without warning.

After Letby was arrested, Ms Artell contacted police who investigated twice but never brought any charges.

Ms Artell, who worked as a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said when medical emergencies occurred colleagues would speculate whether Letby was working.

She said: “When alarms would go off, during the night especially, there would be a phrase that people would use, colleagues that I know, they would say: ‘I wonder if Lucy’s working tonight?’.”