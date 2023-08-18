Former Lioness from first World Cup ‘doesn’t care who scores’ in final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Lioness from first World Cup ‘doesn’t care who scores’ in final

By Press Association
Karen Farley has previously met up with the current Lionesses (Karen Farley/PA)
A former Lioness who played for England women in their first World Cup has said she “doesn’t care who scores” in Sunday’s final.

Karen Farley, 52, represented her country at the 1995 Fifa women’s World Cup in Sweden, reaching the quarter-finals before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Germany.

The former striker, who lives in Newmarket, Suffolk, started all four games at the tournament and scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Nigeria.

The 2023 side has reached the World Cup final for the first time after defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1 and will face Spain in the showpiece match in Sydney.

Farley said the growth and success of women’s football in England had been a long time coming “but it’s better late than never”, with the Lionesses also victorious in the European Championships last year.

She told the PA news agency: “I still stand back and look at it in disbelief.

“I’ll be the first one to admit that five years ago I’d turn the girls’ football on the TV and turn off after a little while, because it wasn’t as exciting as you wanted it to be.

“I think the investment the girls have been given now, the opportunities to go professional, train every day and be looked after, to be able to purely concentrate on their talent [has made the difference], and it has shown in how far we’ve come.”

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo head into the final in sparkling form, having both scored in the quarter-final and semi-final games, but Farley said a goal from any position would do.

She said: “I actually think we’re going to have someone like [Lucy] Bronze, or [Millie] Bright for a corner.

“I don’t care who puts the ball in the back of the net – as long as one of us does! I think they’re all playing out of their skins.”

Farley said she would be watching the match with family and friends at home in her homemade sports bar in the garden.

She said she hoped coach Sarina Wiegman would stick with the same formation for the final and keep Ella Toone in the starting line-up.

There had been debate about personnel changes, with Lauren James set to return from suspension following her red card against Nigeria.

In a final rallying cry, Farley urged the team to forget about their opponent, play the game like it is their last and to “just enjoy it”.

She added: “The fact that we’ve made the final and the way that we’ve done it is just a huge thing to celebrate, and winning the game would be the icing on the cake.”