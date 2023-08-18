Girl, 10, suffered ‘extensive injuries’, say police as father sought in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Girl, 10, suffered ‘extensive injuries’, say police as father sought in Pakistan

By Press Association
Sara Sharif, 10, suffered ‘multiple and extensive’ injuries (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif, 10, suffered ‘multiple and extensive’ injuries (Surrey Police/PA)

A 10-year-old girl suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period of time before she was found dead, murder detectives said as they sought her father in Pakistan.

Sara Sharif was found at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, at around 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said.

The discovery at the semi-detached property in Hammond Road sparked a murder probe and a post-mortem examination has now revealed the extent of her injuries.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team, said Mr Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Malik, are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Urfan Sharif
Urfan Sharif is being sought by police (Surrey Police/PA)

He said it is believed Mr Sharif, 41, travelled to Islamabad on August 9, a day before Sara’s death was discovered, with his partner Ms Batool, 29, and his brother Mr Malik, 28.

They travelled with five children aged between one and 13 years old, he added.

A post-mortem examination, which took place on Tuesday, did not establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out.

But Mr Chapman said: “While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our inquiry.”

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan, but Mr Chapman said that people have been extradited from the Asian country before.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities.

Mr Chapman went on: “I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”

Beinash Batool
Beinash Batool is also being sought by detectives (Surrey Police/PA)

Officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation, Mr Chapman said.

Sara’s mother is being supported by specialist officers and police say she and the father have not been in contact.

Olga Sharif described her daughter as “an amazing child” in an interview with The Sun and told the newspaper that her life “will never be the same again”.

Police are expected to remain at the property in the quiet Woking village of Horsell for “some weeks”.

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking
Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Locals spoke of their shock and fear the day after the 10-year-old’s body was discovered.

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”