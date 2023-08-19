What the papers say – August 19

The shocking crimes of killer nurse Lucy Letby dominate Saturday’s papers.

The Times describes Letby, who was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, as “a cold, calculating killer”.

The Guardian features the same police custody picture of Letby and describes her as “Britain’s worst child serial killer”.

The i paper also leads with Letby’s convictions but the front page features pictures of some of England’s Lionesses as they prepare to face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The Independent focuses on Letby’s chilling crimes and mentions that some of her colleagues had even called her “Nice Lucy”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with claims that the NHS’s failure to investigate concerns sooner left the nurse free to kill again.

The Daily Mail also focuses on the apparent failure to heed a string of warnings about Letby.

The Daily Express reports that babies could have been saved if the hospital had involved police sooner.

While the Daily Mirror reports that police are investigating how many more babies may have been targeted.

The Financial Times reports that Japanese conglomerate Softbank has bought the remaining 25% stake in UK chip designer Arm, ahead of listing the firm in New York.

And there is cheerful news from the Daily Star which says an asparagus psychic has predicted the Lionesses will win the World Cup final on penalties.